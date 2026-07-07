Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema condemned the removal of Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj' from ZEE5, claiming it exposes atrocities during Congress rule. The I&B Ministry cited lack of certification as the reason for the takedown of the film.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday questioned the removal of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's starrer 'Satluj' from OTT platform ZEE5, calling it "very wrong" to take down a film that, according to him, depicts a significant chapter in Punjab's history.

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Speaking to ANI, Cheema alleged that the film highlights the atrocities committed during a particular period in Punjab and claimed it exposes the "doings" of both the BJP and the Congress. "During the Congress government in Punjab from 1992 to 1997, there were a lot of atrocities committed against the youth and people of Punjab. It is very wrong to ban a film which showed this. It looks like this film exposes the doings of the BJP and the Congress," he said.

ZEE5 Pulls Film, I&B Ministry Cites Violations

'Satluj', which had faced over three years of delay, was taken down from the OTT platform amid growing controversy. ZEE5 confirmed in an official statement that the film will remain unavailable in India until further notice, adding that it is exploring options to bring it back for audiences. The move triggered widespread reactions from celebrities and politicians alike.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) said the film was released on the OTT platform without the required certification process being completed, while ZEE5 has confirmed that the film will remain unavailable in India until further notice.

According to I&B Ministry officials, the film did not have the required certification for a theatrical release. An official told ANI, "Satluj did not have the required certification for a theatrical release. Instead of complying with the certification process, the makers changed the film's title and released it on an OTT platform on Friday."

The official further alleged that the release violated the provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, although no specific provision was identified.The official also stated that the certification body had recommended nearly 100 cuts to the film. Rather than implementing those changes, the makers allegedly changed the film's title and proceeded with its OTT release. The Ministry also said it had not received any representation from the filmmakers seeking approval or reconsideration before the film was released.

Based on Human Rights Activist Jaswant Singh Khalra

The film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra from Punjab, who exposed alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during the late 1980s and early 1990s when Punjab witnessed intense militancy and counter-insurgency operations.

Khalra himself was 'disappeared' in 1995, and his body was found near the Harike Bridge on the Sutlej River. He was allegedly kidnapped, tortured and killed at the behest of the then-Punjab Police officials. Helmed by Honey Trehan, produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, 'Satluj' also starred Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan. (ANI)