Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress goes topless with hand-shaped prop covering her assets

    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 2:37 PM IST

    Urfi Javed is back at it again. The style diva shocked fans by going bare with a hand-shaped prop that concealed her breasts.

    article_image1

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    The style diva Urfi Javed is loved for her quirky and distinctive sartorial choices by all the stars and fashion designers who want her to be their showstopper and muse to launch their new collection. This time, she shocked fans by going bare with a hand-shaped prop covering her assets.

    article_image2

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed pulled off this bold bare-chested attire with hand-prop covering her breasts and completed the risque outfit with white-coloured unbuttoned pants. Here fans can see her sexy back and hands.

    article_image3

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed debuted this daring and bizarre DIY outfit look wherein she went bare. She concealed her assets with a delicate sky blue-coloured hand-shaped prop and completed the attire with unbuttoned white pants.

    article_image4

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed looks drop-dead gorgeous and beautiful in a quirky, risque bare avatar with a sky blue-coloured hand-shaped prop which hid her breasts. The entire look also flaunted her well-toned body.

    article_image5

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed looks sensational with her luscious body and scintillating poses in a bare look with only a sky blue-coloured hand-shaped prop that hides her breasts alongside white unbuttoned pants. Here she is looking towards the pool and flaunting her well-maintained luscious body.

    article_image6

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed, the DIY fashionista, is a brand and big name today whose outfits go viral in just a few minutes on all the social media platforms. The actress's this bare look with only a sky blue-coloured hand-shaped prop that hides her breasts is just hot and alluring. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Alia Bhatt's grandfather and Soni Razdan's father Narendranath Razdan passed away at 93 RBA

    Alia Bhatt's grandfather and Soni Razdan's father Narendranath Razdan passed away at 93

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: 7 reasons to watch your favourite superhero in theatres

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: 7 reasons to watch your favourite superhero in theatres

    Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse reviews: Indian netizens over the moon to enjoy first-time experience adc

    Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse reviews: Indian netizens over the moon to enjoy first-time experience

    SHOCKING Al Pacino wants paternity test done says have no relationship with Noor Alfallah RBA

    SHOCKING: Al Pacino wants paternity test done, says ‘have no relationship’ with Noor Alfallah

    Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej to get engaged, know their wedding dates and more ADC

    Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej to get engaged, know their wedding dates and more

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatt's grandfather and Soni Razdan's father Narendranath Razdan passed away at 93 RBA

    Alia Bhatt's grandfather and Soni Razdan's father Narendranath Razdan passed away at 93

    Nepal PM lauds PM Modi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy; invites him for official visit AJR

    Nepal PM lauds PM Modi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy; invites him for official visit

    Kerala comes together to make way for ambulance carrying 17-yr-old who suffered heart attack anr

    Kerala comes together to make way for ambulance carrying 17-yr-old who suffered heart attack

    Apple WWDC 2023 Reality Pro headset likely to come with dual 4K displays gcw

    Apple WWDC 2023: Reality Pro headset likely to come with dual 4K displays

    National Anthem disrespected at Rahul Gandhi's US event venue; used as mic check before seated audience

    National Anthem disrespected at Rahul Gandhi's US event venue; used as mic check before seated people (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon