Rashmika Mandanna To Sreeleela: Many amazing and blockbuster movies are set to release in the new year. We're here to tell you about the films of South actresses releasing in 2026. One of these beauties has 8 movies coming out
Sreeleela
South actress Sreeleela is all the rage right now. Most filmmakers want to cast her. In 2026, her 2 films, Parashakti and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, will be released.
Rashmika Mandanna
In 2026, Rashmika Mandanna will star in the South film Mysa. Filming is currently in progress.
Nayanthara
South beauty Nayanthara is an actress who will have about 8 films releasing in 2026. She'll appear in films like Dear Students, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, and Patriot.
Kajal Aggarwal
South actress Kajal Aggarwal will appear in one film in 2026. She will be seen in the movie I Am Game, which is currently being filmed.
Tamannaah Bhatia
One of the top South actresses, Tamannaah Bhatia, will appear in 2 films in 2026. Along with Mann Shankar Vara Prasad Garu, she is also shooting for an untitled movie.
Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde will be seen in 3 South movies in 2026. Besides Jana Nayagan and Kanchana 4, she also has an untitled film in her kitty.
Anushka Shetty
South's most popular actress, Anushka Shetty, will appear in just one movie in 2026. The film is titled Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer, and it's currently being filmed.
Trisha Krishnan
Most famous actress Trisha Krishnan will appear in 3 films in 2026: Karuppu, Viswambhara, and Ram. Two are in post-production, and one is currently being filmed.
Shruti Haasan
Shruti Haasan will have one film, Salaar 2, in 2026. It's reported that the shooting for this film will start soon.
