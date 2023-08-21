‘Vaathil’ trailer OUT: Witness Anu Sithara, Vinay Fort as married couples dealing with Othello Syndrome

Malayalam movie, ‘Vaathil’ focuses on the life events of two partners, roles played by Vinay Fort and Anu Sithara where the wife has Othello Syndrome (delusional jealousy). The trailer gives away the hint that the movie has real suspense elements. by Leona Merlin Antony

The trailer for the Malayalam movie ‘Vaathil’ was released recently. Vinay Fort, Krishna Sankar, Anu Sithara and Merin Philip are coming in the lead roles. The film is expected to be released on August 31. Under the banner of Spark Entertainers, Suji K. Govind Raj is producing the film. Sunil Sugatha, Anjali Nair, Abin Bino, and V. K. Biju are also among the prominent roles. Shamnad Shabeer is the writer of the movie which is directed by Ramakanth Sarju. The tagline of the movie is ‘Hold Me Tight’ which can have multiple interpretations. When closely read with the theme of the movie, it can provide a toxic essence.



‘Vaathil’ trailer starts with a person narrating how his life is going to end now and that there is no other option other than suicide. The opening scene hooks the attention of the viewers. We see Vinay Fort in a distressed manner sitting on the floor. In a later scene when they are having food, Vinay Fort narrows down that the main problem of Anu Sithara is Othello Syndrome or in other words, delusional jealousy. The background score keeps the viewers on edge and scenes are shown one after the other just to inform about the twists and turns that take place in the movie.



At the end of the trailer, we see Vinay Fort hitting someone’s head with a steel bar. The audience surely has to put their imagination to work so as to understand what the movie really is about. Manesh Madhav handles the cinematography department. Vinayak Saikumar and Sejo John are the lyricists for the songs of this movie. Sejo John itself handles the music composition which is very intriguing and sounds mysterious. The editing of the movie lies in the hands of Johnkutty while Anoop Karat Vellattu and Riyas Adakkadi are the executive producers.

