Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Vaathil’ trailer OUT: Witness Anu Sithara, Vinay Fort as married couples dealing with Othello Syndrome

    Malayalam movie, ‘Vaathil’ focuses on the life events of two partners, roles played by Vinay Fort and Anu Sithara where the wife has Othello Syndrome (delusional jealousy). The trailer gives away the hint that the movie has real suspense elements. by Leona Merlin Antony

    'Vaathil' trailer OUT: Witness Anu Sithara, Vinay Fort as married couples dealing with Othello Syndrome LMA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 4:20 PM IST

    The trailer for the Malayalam movie ‘Vaathil’ was released recently. Vinay Fort, Krishna Sankar, Anu Sithara and Merin Philip are coming in the lead roles. The film is expected to be released on August 31. Under the banner of Spark Entertainers, Suji K. Govind Raj is producing the film. Sunil Sugatha, Anjali Nair, Abin Bino, and V. K. Biju are also among the prominent roles. Shamnad Shabeer is the writer of the movie which is directed by Ramakanth Sarju. The tagline of the movie is ‘Hold Me Tight’ which can have multiple interpretations. When closely read with the theme of the movie, it can provide a toxic essence. 


    ‘Vaathil’ trailer starts with a person narrating how his life is going to end now and that there is no other option other than suicide. The opening scene hooks the attention of the viewers. We see Vinay Fort in a distressed manner sitting on the floor. In a later scene when they are having food, Vinay Fort narrows down that the main problem of Anu Sithara is Othello Syndrome or in other words, delusional jealousy. The background score keeps the viewers on edge and scenes are shown one after the other just to inform about the twists and turns that take place in the movie. 


    At the end of the trailer, we see Vinay Fort hitting someone’s head with a steel bar. The audience surely has to put their imagination to work so as to understand what the movie really is about.  Manesh Madhav handles the cinematography department. Vinayak Saikumar and Sejo John are the lyricists for the songs of this movie. Sejo John itself handles the music composition which is very intriguing and sounds mysterious. The editing of the movie lies in the hands of Johnkutty while Anoop Karat Vellattu and Riyas Adakkadi are the executive producers. 
     

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 4:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'OMG 2' star Pankaj Tripathi's father passes away; his family to perform last rites in their village MSW

    'OMG 2' star Pankaj Tripathi's father passes away; his family to perform last rites in their village

    Sunny Deol finally addresses reports of Rs 56 crores loan on his Juhu home; Know details vma

    Sunny Deol finally addresses reports of Rs 56 crores loan on his Juhu home; Know details

    Josh with Alive India Band-E-Mataram bought a grand celebration of music, unity and talent snt

    Josh with Alive India Band-E-Mataram bought a grand celebration of music, unity and talent

    Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani says she beat him, faked pregnancy news and more ADC

    Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani says she beat him, faked pregnancy news and more

    Barroz Mohanlal's directorial debut breaks boundaries; ready for multilingual release ATG

    Barroz: Mohanlal's directorial debut breaks boundaries; ready for multilingual release

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Ganguly's perspective on India's No. 4 dilemma; Kohli, Iyer, and Rahul can all bat at No. 4 osf

    Ganguly's perspective on India's No. 4 dilemma; Kohli, Iyer, and Rahul can all bat at No. 4

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 specs camera price battery comparison which is better gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Which smartphone is better for YOU?

    'OMG 2' star Pankaj Tripathi's father passes away; his family to perform last rites in their village MSW

    'OMG 2' star Pankaj Tripathi's father passes away; his family to perform last rites in their village

    Monalisa SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Ravi Kishan BOLD romantic song Kavan Jadoo goes viral WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Ravi Kishan's BOLD romantic song ‘Kavan Jadoo’ goes viral-WATCH

    Heart health to vitamins: 7 benefits you can derive from chilli pepper LMA

    Heart health to vitamins: 7 benefits you can derive from chilli pepper

    Recent Videos

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon
    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon