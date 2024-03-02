Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'The Bluff': Priyanka Chopra teams up with Karl Urban for new project, film to release on OTT

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced her latest Hollywood venture, 'The Bluff,' in which she will star alongside Karl Urban. 

    'The Bluff': Priyanka Chopra teams up with Karl Urban for new project, film to release on OTT
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 1:37 PM IST

    Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently unveiled her next project, 'The Bluff,' where she is all set to star alongside actor Karl Urban in the upcoming entertainer. The film is directed by Frank E. Flowers and the film promises to be an exhilarating adventure and will be available on Prime Video.

    Priyanka Chopra's social media post

    Priyanka Chopra took to her social media to share the news and wrote, "Now and then we had a hope that if we lived and were good, God would permit us to be pirates. -Mark Twain".

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    About 'The Bluff'

    'The Bluff' revolves around the story of a former female pirate portrayed by Priyanka Chopra who finds herself entangled in a web of mysterious past sins. As she strives to shield her family from the repercussions of her history, the film delves into themes of redemption, resilience, and familial bonds.

    The production of 'The Bluff' is set to kick off in Australia, promising stunning visuals against the backdrop of the Caribbean setting. Backed by industry giants like The Russo Brothers' AGBO and Cinestar Pictures, the film boasts a powerhouse team of producers, including Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Michael Disco, Cisely Saldana, and Mariel Saldana.

    Professional front

    Priyanka Chopra's foray into Hollywood has been met with widespread acclaim, establishing her as a global icon. Apart from 'The Bluff,' the actress has an exciting lineup of projects, including 'Head of State' alongside John Cena and 'Citadel 2'. Additionally, she is set to make a triumphant return to Bollywood with the much-anticipated 'Jee Le Zara,' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2024, 1:37 PM IST
