Qualcomm Stock In Focus As Chipmaker Acquires Gen-AI Division Of VinAI, But Retail Remains Bearish

Published: Apr 2, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Shares of Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) will be in focus on Wednesday as the company announced an acquisition to enhance its generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Qualcomm announced the acquisition of MovianAI, the generative AI research division of VinAI Application and Research JCS, a part of Vietnam’s Vingroup ecosystem.

The chipmaker aims to deliver “cutting-edge AI solutions” using MovianAI’s generative AI expertise.

“This acquisition underscores our commitment to dedicating the necessary resources to R&D that makes us the driving force behind the next wave of AI innovation,” said Jilei Hou, senior vice president of engineering, Qualcomm.

VinAI has solutions like in-cabin monitoring systems, security, and smart parking services for car makers and other clients.

Dr. Hung Bui, VinAI’s founder and CEO, will join Qualcomm as part of this acquisition. He previously worked with Google’s DeepMind division, and he expects his team to contribute to Qualcomm’s product families across its software and chip segments.

“Our team’s expertise in generative AI and machine learning will help accelerate the development of innovative solutions that can transform the way we live and work,” he said.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Qualcomm showed a lack of optimism among investors, who remained ‘bearish’ about the company’s prospects.

QCOM retail sentiment.jpg QCOM sentiment and message volume April 2, 2025, as of 4 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

However, one bullish user said they are “happily and slowly” increasing their position in the stock while collecting dividends.

Data from Koyfin shows the average price target for Qualcomm is $199.10, implying a 30% upside from Tuesday’s closing price.

Of the 35 analysts covering the stock, there are 17 ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy’ ratings, 17 ‘Hold’ recommendations, while one suggests investors to ‘Sell.’

Qualcomm’s stock has declined 0.4% year-to-date.

