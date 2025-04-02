Navratri Fasting Mango Pickle: Easy and Delicious Recipe

Lifestyle
During Navratri, people eat everything from potatoes to fruits, but if you are bored of eating this, then why not make an instant mango pickle without spices, which tastes amazing.
Mango pickle is made with special spices. First, it is dried. Turmeric, red chili, and many whole spices enhance the taste, but the recipe for fasting pickle is a little different.
To make fasting mango pickle, you will need 2 small pieces of chopped raw mango, 1 teaspoon of ghee, half a tablespoon of rock salt, and 1 teaspoon of powdered sugar.
First, heat ghee in a pan. Then add cumin seeds to it. When it turns red, add chopped green chilies and fry. Now add chopped raw mango and cook on low flame.
Keep stirring the raw mango continuously so that it does not burn. Also, cook it slowly so that the pieces of raw mango soften. Now add rock salt and cook. Then add sugar as well.
Your fasting mango pickle is ready. You can store it in the fridge for 9 days. Try to store it in an airtight container so that it does not spoil.
