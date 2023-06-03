Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Stardom': Shah Rukh Khan turns cheerleader for son Aryan Khan's debut show

    The announcement of Aryan Khan-directed debut series, 'Stardom', backed and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, was made in December 2022.

    First Published Jun 3, 2023, 1:37 PM IST

    It is no secret that unlike his father and global icon Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan has decided to enter the showbiz world not as an actor but as a director. The starkid is working on his directorial debut. 

    His series is reportedly titled Stardom. If a recent report by a leading Indian entertainment portal is getting believed, the shooting for the much-awaited Aryan Khan-directed debut OTT project commenced on June 2.

    The entertainment portal asserted that Aryan Khan was shooting in Worli, Mumbai, for his debut show on Friday (June 2) when his father, Shah Rukh Khan, also paid him a surprise visit. Reportedly, King Khan cheered his son - who reached on sets much before the call time, which is 7:00 am.

    The announcement of the Aryan Khan-directed debut series, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, got officially announced in December 2022. The title ‘Stardom’ mirrors the central theme of the show, which dives deep into the world of the Indian film industry and explores the meaning of stardom. It will be a 6 episodic series.

    Last month, a reputed Bollywood entertainment portal also claimed that the series, Stardom, will be led by young, promising actors along with some prominent faces such as Gautami Kapoor, who is renowned Indian TV and film actor Ram Kapoor's wife. 

    Gautami is popularly known for her work on television shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Qubool Hai. Not just this, but to make it more spectacular and unforgettable for netizens and fans, the directorial debut venture of Aryan Khan will also feature Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh.

    The source's quote in the report by the portal reads, "SRK and Ranveer will act in different episodes. They will play cameo roles that are small but significant in taking the story forward. It is a special part, and both are excited to shoot for it under the direction of Jr. Khan."

    The much-anticipated web series will reportedly outline the journey of a group of budding actors wanting to realise their dreams in the tinsel town. The same will be mixed and weaved with highlights from their personal lives and various manifold aspects like relationships and juggling between aspirations and dreams. It promises to blend the comedy, drama, grittiness, romance, and struggle period of budding stars, multi-tasking amid career and personal life, emotionally finesse-filled performances and more.

    The screenplay and storyline for Stardom, the series, has been collaboratively written and penned by Aryan Khan in collaboration with Bard Of Blood fame Bilal Siddiqui. Not only will Aryan Khan direct the show in association with Red Chillies Entertainment, but he will also serve as a showrunner.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2023, 1:37 PM IST
