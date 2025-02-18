'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' OTT Release: When and and where to watch action-adventure film online

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the latest installment in Paramount’s hit franchise, featuring an action-packed adventure with new and returning characters. The film continues the series’ success with an exciting storyline.
 

Feb 18, 2025

Paramount+ has announced that 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' will begin streaming on the platform in the US and Canada on February 18.

The film, the third installment in Paramount's franchise based on SEGA's video games, will also be available in additional international Paramount+ markets later, as per Deadline.

Fans of the franchise can catch up with the first two films, as well as the spin-off series 'Knuckles' and a retro animated series, on the platform.

The third installment in the series follows 'Sonic', 'Knuckles', and 'Tails' as they face a new foe, Shadow, a mysterious hedgehog with powers, unlike anything they've ever seen.

Directed by Jeff Fowler, 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' introduces Keanu Reeves as Shadow, with Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Krysten Ritter, Natasha Rothwell, and Shemar Moore rounding out the cast.

The film is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara, and Hitoshi Okuno and executive produced by Haruki Satomi, Shuji Utsumi, Yukio Sugino, Fowler, Tommy Gormley, and Tim Miller.

According to Deadline, the Paramount franchise has now grossed over USD 1.2 billion at the global box office, with the next installment, 'Sonic the Hedgehog 4', set to hit theatres on March 19, 2027. 

