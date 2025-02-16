'Daaku Maharaj' on OTT: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol's starrer to release on THIS date

Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol, hit theaters on January 12 during Sankranti and became a box office hit. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film follows the journey of a man who transforms into a feared yet revered dacoit. It is set to premiere on Netflix on February 21

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 16, 2025, 3:40 PM IST

Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol, was released in theaters on January 12 during Sankranti and received a highly positive response, becoming a box office success. The film, directed by Bobby Kolli, is now set to make its digital debut on Netflix on February 21. Announcing the release, the OTT platform described the protagonist as someone perceived as a dacoit by some but a king by others

The storyline revolves around philanthropist Krishnamurthy, who, in 1996, exposes an illegal wildlife trade, angering MLA Trimurthulu Naidu and his brother Manohar. Amidst threats, Krishnamurthy remains steadfast, while Daaku Maharaaj, disguised as a driver, secretly protects Krishnamurthy’s granddaughter Vaishnavi. When Bablu Singh Thakur attacks, Maharaaj retaliates, ultimately uncovering a drug operation. Flashbacks to 1992 reveal Sitaram’s transformation into Daaku Maharaaj after Balwant Singh Thakur oppresses villagers, leading Sitaram to seek justice and dismantle Balwant’s illegal empire

The narrative unfolds further as Balwant later seeks revenge in 1996, only to be defeated by Maharaaj. Following his prison sentence, Maharaaj reunites with his family and fulfills Nandini’s dream by inaugurating a dam named in her honor, ensuring the welfare of the villagers

Directed and written by Bobby Kolli, with dialogues by Bhanu Bogavarapu and Nandu Savirigana, the film’s screenplay was developed by K. Chakravarthy Reddy, Vineeth Potluri, and Hari Mohana Krishna. Produced by Sai Soujanya and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Daaku Maharaaj stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Srinath, Urvashi Rautela, and Pragya Jaiswal. The cinematography was handled by Vijay Kartik Kannan, while Thaman S composed the music

