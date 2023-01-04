Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding update: Couple pick grand 83-room hotel in Jaisalmer and more

    The lovebirds of the Bollywood film industry, 'Thank God' fame Sidharth Malhotra and Shershaah fame Kiara Advani, would tie the knot this year in February. Recent reports suggest that the couple has already chosen a luxurious 83-room hotel as their destination wedding venue in Jaisalmer.

    While we recently got to know that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding date and month got finalized. If recent reports are believed, the couple has also picked a wedding venue. The lovebirds, who have been together for quite a long time, are rumored to be getting hitched this year. 

    The bollywood couple has not given any confirmation on the same so far. A new report by a media portal claims that Sidharth and Kiara will be getting hitched in a lavish destination wedding at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. This star-studded wedding will be a two-day affair. A source said in his quote to a leading Indian television channel that Sidharth and Kiara selected the luxurious Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer for their wedding. The property has two gardens with 83 rooms and a massive courtyard.

    The source spilling the beans, said, "Sid and Kiara loved the property and wanted to make it their location for the wedding. The guests will start flying two days before the pheras and stay at luxurious villas on the property. Given the huge size and stunning view from each room, the guests have got allotted special suites to meet their needs."

    The report also claimed that the couple is going to host two receptions. One will be in Delhi at Sidharth's home. Other one will be in Mumbai. Previously the media portals also reported that the couple, will have a proper traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony. The sangeet and haldi will take place on the same day. Marigold and yellow-themed outfits are currently getting planned for the haldi.

    The source shared, "Kiara was discussing a sangeet song playlist with her friends in Dubai over the New Years. Since Shershaah was a huge hit for both of them, Raatan Lambiyan is already on the sangeet playlist."

