    'Let us trust our courts; have hope that we will get justice': Vijayalakshmi Darshan to fans amid murder case

    In a heartfelt message to actor Darshan's fans, his wife Vijayalakshmi Darshan has reassured them that those who wish harm to the beloved actor will face the wrath of justice. She emphasised the need for patience and peace among the fanbase during this trying time.
     

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jun 27, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

    Vijayalakshmi expressed her faith in the divine protection of mother Chamundeshwari, who she believes will take care of those who wish to harm her husband. This statement comes at a crucial time, as Darshan, along with 17 others, is currently an under-trial prisoner in Parappanana Agrahara Central Jail, facing charges related to the murder of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga.
    Also Read: Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan's fan arrested for threatening producer Umapathy Gowda in Bengaluru

    In a post on Instagram, Vijayalakshmi shared her thoughts and feelings with the fans, urging them to remain calm and composed. She began her message by highlighting Darshan's immense love for his fans, referring to them as his "dear brothers" and acknowledging the mutual respect and affection shared between the actor and his supporters.

    Vijayalakshmi reminded the fans that this is a challenging time for everyone involved. She cautioned against impatience, noting that rash actions and words can cause more harm than good. "This is a testing time. This is a time of testing for me, for you, and for all of us. Impatience damages us when we speak. So be patient; be at peace," she urged.
    Also read: BREAKING: Actor Darshan and 3 other accused sent to judicial custody until July 4 in Renukaswamy murder case

    Expressing her faith in the judicial system, Vijayalakshmi encouraged the fans to trust the courts and remain hopeful for a just outcome. "Let us trust our courts. She wrote, reassuring the fans that Darshan has heard their concerns and deeply appreciates their support, "I have every hope that we will get justice."

    Concluding her message, Vijayalakshmi reiterated her belief that better times are ahead and that divine intervention will ensure justice for Darshan. "During such a difficult time, Mother Chamundeshwari takes care of those who abuse Darshan's absence and wish or do harm to him. The positive times will come again," she stated, offering a beacon of hope to the fans.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
