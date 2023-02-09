'Kudiye Ni Teri' song is out now; fans hail how Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur's chemistry is 'on fire' mode

The much-awaited song, Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe from Selfiee, starring Akshay Kumar and Mrunal Thakur, is out now. The excitement of fans is at an all-time high.

Now the die-hard Akkians who have been waiting to witness the comeback of the global bollywood superstar with a bang on the celluloid, can get happier and more excited. Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Selfiee in 2023 is the eagerly awaited film for global Akshay Kumar fans. This news will surely bring a smile to the faces of bollywood lovers and film connoisseurs.

After teasing fans and netizens with the song poster and teasers, Akshay Kumar fans can get excited now. The global Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar starrer highly-awaited actioner-dramedy entertainer film Selfiee much-awaited song 'Kudiye Ni Teri' starring South Industry star Mrunal Thakur alongside him is out now.

The excitement for Akshay Kumar starrer upcoming actioner-entertainer film Selfiee is at an all-time high. The much-awaited song, 'Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe,' is a recreation of the cult Punjabi song 'Vibe,' sung by The PropheC back in 2018. The recreated version has vocals by The PropheC and Zahrah Khan.

"Kudiye ni teri vibe aa Mainu khiche tere nehde, Laavan tere ni main gede, Jad kardi tu vibe, Munda karda na lie," this is the hook of the song, which is so catchy and creates a different vibe altogether. In the song Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe, we see a mix of action, dance, and scintillating on-screen chemistry between Akshay and Mrunal. We also see Akshay and Mrunal packing a punch and fighting with the goons with the sizzling chemistry and croon-worthy lyrics.

Now fans have got impressed with the song. They have taken to the microblogging site Twitter to claim how Akshay Kumar and Mrunal Thakur's on-screen chemistry is on fire mode.

"Great vibe. Akki sir and Mrunal on fire mood. Watching on repeat mode," said a fan. "Do not like the song tbh, but the presentation of the video is mesmerizing. @akshaykumar's look+swag, @mrunal0801's lusty expressions & moves, those slow-mo shot are really on & the machine gun sequence too. Hoping that the public likes it too...#KudiyeeNiTeri," a fan added. "After watching this song, excitement is on another level to watch the movie. Can't wait to watch #Selfiee in cinemas from 24th Feb #KudiyeeNiTeri #AkshayKumar," a fan shared. "Rockstar Akki is back South walo ki tarah lyrics dalne chahiye... Theater experience k liye video bachana chahiye #KudiyeNiTeri #Selfiee," a fan added.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming and highly-anticipated film is Selfiee. Selfiee is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam hit Driving License. The film has an ensemble star cast featuring some of the best actors like Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles alongside Akshay Kumar. The film releases on February 24, in theatres.

