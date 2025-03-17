Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal's film become third highest earning Hindi film- Check details

Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's historic action film achieves a milestone in Hindi cinema, becoming the third-highest earning movie. Check the box office report here.
 

article_image1
Published: Mar 17, 2025, 8:25 AM IST

The period drama Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna, has been making waves at the box office since its release. As of today, the film is completing its spectacular fifth weekend, continuing its impressive performance. The box office collections reflect its massive success across various regions.

 


 

article_image2

In its four weeks of release, Chhaava has earned Rs 540.38 crore in Hindi and Rs 11.80 crore in Telugu, making a total of Rs 552.18 crore. With consistent earnings, the film added Rs 7.5 crore on the 29th day and Rs 8 crore on the 30th day, boosting its total to Rs 567.68 crore.

 


article_image3

The film’s success continued into its fifth week, with an additional Rs 3.8 crore collected by 4:30 pm today. This brings the total to a staggering Rs 571.48 crore. These figures are expected to rise further as the day progresses, marking another significant milestone for the film.

 

article_image4

Chhaava has now moved into the top 3 highest-grossing Hindi films, surpassing Animal (Rs 553.87 crore). It currently holds third place, with Jawan (Rs 640.25 crore) at the top and Stree 2 (Rs 597.99 crore) in second. With its impressive pace, Chhaava may soon overtake Stree 2.

 

article_image5

The film, made on a budget of Rs 130 crore, chronicles the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, with Vicky Kaushal portraying the iconic Maratha leader. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Ashutosh Rana, and has garnered widespread praise for its compelling storytelling.

