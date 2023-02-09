Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Kudiye Ni Teri' song OUT; witness Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur's action-packed avatar

    The much-awaited song, Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe from Selfiee, starring Akshay Kumar and Mrunal Thakur, is out now. The excitement of fans is at an all-time high.

    'Kudiye Ni Teri' song OUT; witness Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur's action-packed avatar vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 2:39 PM IST

    Now the die-hard Akkians who have been waiting to witness the comeback of the global bollywood superstar with a bang on the celluloid, can get happier and more excited. Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Selfiee in 2023 is the eagerly awaited film for global Akshay Kumar fans. This news will surely bring a smile to the faces of bollywood lovers and film connoisseurs.

    After teasing fans and netizens with the song poster and teasers, Akshay Kumar fans can get excited now. The global Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar starrer highly-awaited actioner-dramedy entertainer film Selfiee much-awaited song 'Kudiye Ni Teri' starring global South Industry star, Mrunal Thakur alongside him is out now.

    ALSO READ: Main Khiladi starring Akshay, Emraan from Selfiee out now; fans hail, 'The OG Khiladi Is Back'

    The excitement for Akshay Kumar starrer upcoming actioner-entertainer film Selfiee is at an all-time high. The much-awaited song, 'Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe,' is a recreation of the cult Punjabi song 'Vibe,' sung by The PropheC back in 2018. The recreated version has vocals by The PropheC and Zahrah Khan.

    Its revisited version with Akshay and Mrunal has been dropped by the makers today. At the start of the song, we see the foot-tapping lyrics lip-synced by Akshay Kumar. The lyrics read, "Kitta takni ne tang jad takeya, Tu chain mera leya billo kho, Rag rag vich khoon wang wagdi ae, Dhadkan karan kive slow, Dil vich ni tu tak tak kardi, Choran wangu thugdi ae tu, Kachi daru wang sir nu tu chad di, Sohni aini lagdi." This part sets the mood and tempo for the action-packed and temperature-soaring number.

    "Kudiye ni teri vibe aa Mainu khiche tere nehde, Laavan tere ni main gede, Jad kardi tu vibe, Munda karda na lie," this is the hook of the song, which is so catchy and creates a different vibe altogether. In the song Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe, we see a mix of action, dance, and scintillating on-screen chemistry between Akshay and Mrunal. We also see Akshay and Mrunal packing a punch and fighting with the goons with the sizzling chemistry and croon-worthy lyrics.

    Kudiye Ni Teri song is out now. You can also watch it here.

    Akshay Kumar's upcoming and highly-anticipated film is Selfiee. Selfiee is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam hit Driving License. The film has an ensemble star cast featuring some of the best actors like Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles alongside Akshay Kumar. The film releases on Feb 24 in theatres.

    ALSO READ: Main Khiladi Song OUT: Witness Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi with their smooth dance moves from Selfiee

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2023, 2:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Burj Khalifa shut down for the FIRST time for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan RBA

    Burj Khalifa shut down for the FIRST time for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

    Siddharth Anand reveals details on the iconic post-credits scene with SRK, Salman Khan in Pathaan vma

    Siddharth Anand reveals details on the iconic post-credits scene with SRK, Salman Khan in Pathaan

    Salma Hayek opens up on marriage with Francois-Henri Pinault, said, 'they dragged me there in courtroom' vma

    Salma Hayek opens up on marriage with Francois-Henri Pinault, said, 'they dragged me there in courtroom'

    All is not well with Prabhas; actor cancels all shoots due to health issues- read this RBA

    All is not well with Prabhas; actor cancels all shoots due to health issues- read this

    Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan spotted together on Propose Day, fans say, 'hope love has found its way back' vma

    Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan spotted together on Propose Day, fans say, 'hope love has found its way back'

    Recent Stories

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: Social media all-praise for Ravichandran Ashwin after 450th Test wicket-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Social media all-praise for Ravichandran Ashwin after 450th Test haul

    Tripura election 2023: BJP President JP Nadda along with CM Manik Saha releases party's manifesto AJR

    Tripura election 2023: BJP President JP Nadda along with CM Manik Saha releases party's manifesto

    Burj Khalifa shut down for the FIRST time for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan RBA

    Burj Khalifa shut down for the FIRST time for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

    Netflix lays out plans to crackdown on account sharing in FOUR countries Is India a part of it gcw

    Netflix lays out plans to crackdown on account sharing in FOUR countries; Is India a part of it?

    For BJP, Adani is holy cow : Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut digs at Centre over cow hug day row - adt

    'For BJP, Adani is holy cow': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut digs at Centre over cow hug day row

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon