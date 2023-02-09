'Kudiye Ni Teri' song OUT; witness Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur's action-packed avatar

The much-awaited song, Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe from Selfiee, starring Akshay Kumar and Mrunal Thakur, is out now. The excitement of fans is at an all-time high.

Now the die-hard Akkians who have been waiting to witness the comeback of the global bollywood superstar with a bang on the celluloid, can get happier and more excited. Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Selfiee in 2023 is the eagerly awaited film for global Akshay Kumar fans. This news will surely bring a smile to the faces of bollywood lovers and film connoisseurs.

After teasing fans and netizens with the song poster and teasers, Akshay Kumar fans can get excited now. The global Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar starrer highly-awaited actioner-dramedy entertainer film Selfiee much-awaited song 'Kudiye Ni Teri' starring global South Industry star, Mrunal Thakur alongside him is out now.

The excitement for Akshay Kumar starrer upcoming actioner-entertainer film Selfiee is at an all-time high. The much-awaited song, 'Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe,' is a recreation of the cult Punjabi song 'Vibe,' sung by The PropheC back in 2018. The recreated version has vocals by The PropheC and Zahrah Khan.

Its revisited version with Akshay and Mrunal has been dropped by the makers today. At the start of the song, we see the foot-tapping lyrics lip-synced by Akshay Kumar. The lyrics read, "Kitta takni ne tang jad takeya, Tu chain mera leya billo kho, Rag rag vich khoon wang wagdi ae, Dhadkan karan kive slow, Dil vich ni tu tak tak kardi, Choran wangu thugdi ae tu, Kachi daru wang sir nu tu chad di, Sohni aini lagdi." This part sets the mood and tempo for the action-packed and temperature-soaring number.

"Kudiye ni teri vibe aa Mainu khiche tere nehde, Laavan tere ni main gede, Jad kardi tu vibe, Munda karda na lie," this is the hook of the song, which is so catchy and creates a different vibe altogether. In the song Kudiye Ni Teri Vibe, we see a mix of action, dance, and scintillating on-screen chemistry between Akshay and Mrunal. We also see Akshay and Mrunal packing a punch and fighting with the goons with the sizzling chemistry and croon-worthy lyrics.

Kudiye Ni Teri song is out now. You can also watch it here.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming and highly-anticipated film is Selfiee. Selfiee is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam hit Driving License. The film has an ensemble star cast featuring some of the best actors like Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles alongside Akshay Kumar. The film releases on Feb 24 in theatres.

