Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Koffee with Karan 8': Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao to conclude the show, ex-couple return on-screen after ten years

    Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao first appeared ten years ago in the show's season 4 and will be returning to the show for the second time.

    'Koffee with Karan 8': Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao to conclude the show, couple return on-screen after ten years RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 3:18 PM IST

    Since its inaugural episode, Karan Johar's renowned chat program 'Koffee with Karan 8' has been in the news. So far, several couples have been on the show and responded appropriately to Karan's questions along with fun games. The latest news is that Aamir Khan will appear on the final episode of 'Koffee with Karan 8' along with his ex-wife Kiran Rao. 

    Aamir and Kiran first appeared ten years ago in the show's season 4 and will be returning to the show for the second time. However, they were not divorced at the time and this will be the first time that a divorced couple will appear on 'Koffee with Karan'.

    Also read: Rakesh Bedi falls prey to property scam, loses Rs 85,000 to conman posing as Army officer

    About Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

    Aamir and Kiran were one of Bollywood's most popular couples and everyone was taken aback by the news of his divorce in 2021. Even after their divorce, they are frequently seen together for the sake of their children. In 2005, Aamir and Kiran married, and in 2011, they had their son Azad born through surrogacy. 

    Professional front

    Aamir and Kiran have collaborated on an upcoming film titled 'Laapta Ladies'. Kiran is the director and producer of the film, while Aamir is the producer. 

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 3:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir Khan's ex-wifes Kiran Rao-Reena Dutta don nauvari sarees for Haldi rituals RBA

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir Khan's ex-wifes Kiran Rao-Reena Dutta don nauvari sarees for Haldi

    Mohanlal's "Neru" creates box office storm on New Year's Day with record collections; Check rkn

    Mohanlal's "Neru" creates box office storm on New Year's Day with record collections; Check

    Video Michael Douglas kisses Catherine Zeta-Jones at New Year bash; Hollywood couple enjoying vacay in India RBA

    Video: Michael Douglas kisses Catherine Zeta-Jones at New Year bash; Hollywood couple enjoying vacay in India

    Rakesh Bedi falls prey of property scam, losses Rs 85,000 to conman posing as Army officer RKK

    Rakesh Bedi falls prey of property scam, losses Rs 85,000 to conman posing as Army officer

    Bigg Boss 17 Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider 07 slams Salman Khan show calls it Unfair Gande Game RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal aka ‘UK Rider 07’ slams Salman Khan's show, calls it 'unfair', 'gande game'

    Recent Stories

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir Khan's ex-wifes Kiran Rao-Reena Dutta don nauvari sarees for Haldi rituals RBA

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir Khan's ex-wifes Kiran Rao-Reena Dutta don nauvari sarees for Haldi

    Mohanlal's "Neru" creates box office storm on New Year's Day with record collections; Check rkn

    Mohanlal's "Neru" creates box office storm on New Year's Day with record collections; Check

    Strategic meetings of Karnataka BJP MLA S.T Somashekhar spark speculation amidst Lok Sabha elections

    Strategic meetings of Karnataka BJP MLA S.T Somashekhar spark speculation amidst Lok Sabha elections

    Scam alert 5 ways to identify messages from fraudsters gcw

    Scam alert! 5 ways to identify messages from fraudsters

    BREAKING Japan Airlines plane in flames on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport; dramatic videos go viral snt

    BREAKING: Japan Airlines plane in flames on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport; dramatic videos go viral

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon