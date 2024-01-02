Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rakesh Bedi falls prey to property scam, loses Rs 85,000 to conman posing as Army officer

    Rakesh Bedi first transferred the unidentified man Rs 50,000 then Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000 for buying his flat.

    Rakesh Bedi falls prey of property scam, losses Rs 85,000 to conman posing as Army officer RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 1:37 PM IST

    A con man posing as an Army officer duped actor Rakesh Bedi out of Rs 85,000. According to the Times of India, Bedi was contacted by the scammer after listing his Pune apartment for sale.

    The scam incident

    The scamster appeared to be interested in purchasing the apartment and introduced himself as Aditya Kumar. He stated that he found Bedi's contact information on a housing portal where he marketed his Pune apartment for Rs 87 lakh. On December 25, the accused sought images of the property over the phone. He acquired Bedi's trust by providing him photos of his army ID cards and other paperwork, as well as a photo of himself in Army uniform.

    Bedi was advised that a senior Army officer was interested in purchasing his house and was urged to send Rs 1 via Google Pay, which he did. Later, the scammer informed Bedi that he had transferred Rs 50,000 to him. When the 69-year-old stated that he had not received the money, the scammer claimed that an Indian Army account required a similar balance in both accounts for a transaction to be successful. He then asked Bedi to wire him Rs 50,000, which he did. He also made another Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000 transactions. 

    Also read: Who was Srividya the actress who madly loved actor Kamal Haasan

    The police complaint 

    Bedi finally recognized he had been deceived when the scammer stopped answering his phone calls. On December 30, Oshiwara Police filed a complaint on the case, and an investigation is proceeding. "I trusted the person because I had sold one of my properties to military personnel, and it was genuine. That convinced me to believe the caller," Bedi said. 

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 3:19 PM IST
