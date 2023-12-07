Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Ananya Panday shares new look, film's trailer to release on THIS date

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Aadarsh Gourav's upcoming OTT film which will be released on December 26, 2023.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 2:56 PM IST

    If you did not get enough of Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi's chemistry in the 2022 film 'Gehraiyaan', they are back to give you some more. 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Aadarsh Gourav's upcoming OTT film and the makers released a new-look poster of Ananya Panday enticing fans with the trailer's release date. 

    Ananya looks hot in the new poster as she takes a mirror selfie. Ahana is the name of her character in the film and in addition to this, she also revealed the film's release date. The trailer for Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' will be released in three days, on December 10. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    About 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

    The film's title, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', is based on a song from the 2016 film 'Baar Baar Dekho', which starred Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif. The film is a  directorial debut by Arjun Varain Singh and depicts the story of three buddies. Arjun Varain Singh, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti collaborated on the script. 

    Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar are producing alongside Tiger Baby's Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The film will be available on Netflix on December 26, 2023.   

