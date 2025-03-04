Demi Moore misses out on Oscar but celebrates with daughters, late-night fries steal the show

Demi Moore lost the Best Actress Oscar but celebrated with her daughters at the Vanity Fair party. Later, she enjoyed French fries in comfy clothes. Her daughters praised her resilience and talent. Moore was nominated for The Substance, which won Best Makeup and secured multiple nominations.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
ANI |Published: Mar 4, 2025, 3:25 PM IST

Los Angeles [US], March 4 (ANI): Actor Demi Moore failed to win the Best Actress trophy at the recent Academy Awards but that did not deter her from making the most on the chance to celebrate Oscar night.

After the prestigious ceremony, she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party alongside her three daughters - Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis - in a gold halter dress. But Moore's real party began when, following the afterparty, she slipped into her comfy clothes and gorged on trays filled with French fries, as per People.

Moore's daughter, Tallulah Willis, shared a photo of the Oscar nominee posing with her beloved dog Pilaf and two massive trays of French fries after the Academy Awards.
Older sister Scout, 33, reposted the image, writing, "Queen of my heart!"

She also shared a message to her mom on her Instagram Stories in the wake of Moore's loss, writing, "So beyond proud, this woman is nothing but integrity, bright beaming light and love! What grace. I've never been more proud to be her daughter."

Calling Moore her "forever winner," Rumer added, "Watching you today, standing in your power, in your brilliance, in the culmination of decades of hard work, resilience, and undeniable talent -- I have never been more proud. You have dedicated your life to your craft, pouring every ounce of yourself into the stories you tell, the characters you bring to life, and the barriers you continue to break. And tonight, the world gets to witness what I have always known: you are a force."

Moore was nominated for best actress in a leading role for her acclaimed performance in "The Substance," which won the Oscar for best makeup and hairstyling. The movie also secured nominations for best director and best picture.

Many considered Demi Moore to be a shoo-in for Best Actress as she had already taken home the Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award and Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance in The Substance earlier this year. (ANI)

