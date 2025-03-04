Watch: Kangana Ranaut visits Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple, seeks blessing from Goddess Mariamma

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut went to the Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple in Kapu to celebrate Brahmakalashtsava.

Watch Kangana Ranaut visits Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple, seeks blessing from Goddess Mariamma RBA
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut visited the Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple in Kapu during the Brahmakalashotsava festivities.  She arrived to the temple dressed in a crimson and green saree, seeking the blessings of Goddess Mariamma.  Following her visit, Ranaut joined a public meeting that included prominent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader B.L. Santhosh.  

The Brahmakalashotsava is a prominent religious festival in the region, attracting people from all around.  

Also Read: Mahira Sharma OPENS up on dating cricketer Mohammed Siraj

Ranaut's presence at the temple and the gathering has sparked interest, with many noting her repeated appearances at cultural and religious events.  The star has been outspoken about her spiritual views and has frequently documented her travels to temples and holy locations.  

Also Read: Suhana Khan shares photos from her breath-taking Bali vacay [PHOTOS]

Her visit to the Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple adds to her record of public appearances at similar events.  On the professional front, the actor most recently appeared in Emergency, which she also directed and produced.  The film opened in cinemas on January 17. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Demi Moore misses out on Oscar but celebrates with daughters, late-night fries steal the show vkp

Demi Moore misses out on Oscar but celebrates with daughters, late-night fries steal the show

WATCH - Rekha, Abhishek Bachchan share warm hug at Mumbai award function; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Rekha, Abhishek Bachchan share warm hug at Mumbai award function; video goes VIRAL

Video Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH) RBA

Video: Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH)

Adrien Brody explains why he threw gum at the Oscars: 'I had to get rid of it..'; Read on NTI

Adrien Brody explains why he threw gum at the Oscars: 'I had to get rid of it..'; Read on

Doja Cat reacts to negative feedback on Oscars performance: 'A lot did not like it' NTI

Doja Cat reacts to negative feedback on Oscars performance: 'A lot did not like it'

Recent Stories

Yogi Govt speeds up land allotment for UP Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Clusters

Yogi Govt speeds up land allotment for UP Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Clusters

Maruti Suzuki dominates February 2025 car sales with 7 models in top 10 check full list here gcw

Maruti Suzuki dominates February 2025 car sales with 7 models in top 10 | Check FULL list here

Holi 2025: When is Holi? Know auspicious time, significance and more RBA

Holi 2025: When is Holi? Know auspicious time, significance and more

ICAI CA Result January 2025: CA Foundation and Inter exam results released, check direct link to download iwh

ICAI CA Result January 2025: CA Foundation and Inter exam results released, check direct link to download

Football Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr BREAKS silence on rumours of his potential move to Saudi Arabia HRD

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr BREAKS silence on rumours of his potential move to Saudi Arabia

Recent Videos

Sonakshi Sinha’s Thrilling TELUGU DEBUT with 'Jatadhara' Opposite Sudheer Babu: Reports

Sonakshi Sinha’s Thrilling TELUGU DEBUT with 'Jatadhara' Opposite Sudheer Babu: Reports

Video Icon
'An Unforgettable Experience!': PM Modi's Thrilling Lion Safari at Gir on World Wildlife Day

'An Unforgettable Experience!': PM Modi's Thrilling Lion Safari at Gir on World Wildlife Day

Video Icon
IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon