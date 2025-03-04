Watch: Kangana Ranaut visits Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple, seeks blessing from Goddess Mariamma

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut went to the Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple in Kapu to celebrate Brahmakalashtsava.

Kangana Ranaut visited the Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple in Kapu during the Brahmakalashotsava festivities. She arrived to the temple dressed in a crimson and green saree, seeking the blessings of Goddess Mariamma. Following her visit, Ranaut joined a public meeting that included prominent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader B.L. Santhosh.

The Brahmakalashotsava is a prominent religious festival in the region, attracting people from all around.

Ranaut's presence at the temple and the gathering has sparked interest, with many noting her repeated appearances at cultural and religious events. The star has been outspoken about her spiritual views and has frequently documented her travels to temples and holy locations.

Her visit to the Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple adds to her record of public appearances at similar events. On the professional front, the actor most recently appeared in Emergency, which she also directed and produced. The film opened in cinemas on January 17.

