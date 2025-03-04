'Sikander' FIRST song 'Zohra Jabeen' OUT: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna oozes chemistry [WATCH]

The much-awaited first song from Sikandar, Zohra Jabeen, is finally here, bringing electrifying beats, dazzling choreography, and the captivating chemistry of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. With grand visuals and a festive vibe, this track promises to set the stage for an unforgettable Eid celebration

Sikander FIRST song 'Zohra Jabeen' OUT: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna oozes chemistry [WATCH] ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 5:12 PM IST

The eagerly awaited first song from Sikandar, Zohra Jabeen, has finally been released, promising to make this Eid celebration truly unforgettable. With its captivating rhythm, stunning choreography, and the undeniable charm of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the track is poised to dominate dance floors and win hearts.

Shot on a grand scale under Sajid Nadiadwala’s production and brought to life by A.R. Murugadoss’s direction, Zohra Jabeen features breathtaking visuals and a large ensemble of dancers who amplify the track’s energy. Right from the opening beats, the song exudes a festive spirit—bursting with vibrant colors, electrifying rhythms, and an air of excitement. This dynamic atmosphere is further enhanced by Salman and Rashmika’s sizzling on-screen chemistry.

The song highlights Salman Khan’s perfectly coordinated dance moves, seamlessly blending with Rashmika’s grace, making every frame a visual delight.

With Pritam composing the music and Farah Khan choreographing the sequences, Zohra Jabeen stands out as a true celebration of music and dance this Eid. The energetic vocals by Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi breathe life into the track, while the lyrics, penned by Sameer and Danish Sabri, leave a lasting impression, making it difficult to forget even after the song ends.

ALSO READ: Watch: Kangana Ranaut visits Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple, seeks blessing from Goddess Mariamma

As Sikandar continues to build anticipation for its much-awaited Eid release, Zohra Jabeen offers an exciting glimpse into the film’s world, filled with action, drama, and emotion.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar promises an enthralling cinematic experience. With Zohra Jabeen, audiences can look forward to celebrating, dancing, and immersing themselves in the magic of this spectacular film.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Watch Kangana Ranaut visits Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple, seeks blessing from Goddess Mariamma RBA

Watch: Kangana Ranaut visits Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple, seeks blessing from Goddess Mariamma

Demi Moore misses out on Oscar but celebrates with daughters, late-night fries steal the show vkp

Demi Moore misses out on Oscar but celebrates with daughters, late-night fries steal the show

WATCH - Rekha, Abhishek Bachchan share warm hug at Mumbai award function; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Rekha, Abhishek Bachchan share warm hug at Mumbai award function; video goes VIRAL

Video Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH) RBA

Video: Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH)

Adrien Brody explains why he threw gum at the Oscars: 'I had to get rid of it..'; Read on NTI

Adrien Brody explains why he threw gum at the Oscars: 'I had to get rid of it..'; Read on

Recent Stories

Meet JJ Gabriel, 14-year-old wonderkid known as 'Kid Messi' draws comparisons to Neymar and Ronaldo dmn

Meet JJ Gabriel, 14-year-old wonderkid known as 'Kid Messi' draws comparisons to Neymar and Ronaldo

ABC Juice: Why apple beetroot carrot are essential? Restrictions, benefits revealed MEG

ABC Juice: Why apple beetroot carrot are essential? Restrictions, benefits revealed

Cricket star Heinrich Klaasen becomes 1xBet brand ambassador

Cricket star Heinrich Klaasen becomes 1xBet brand ambassador

Nursing officer slapped, dragged by female staff at Rajasthan hospital for 'inappropriate behaviour' (WATCH) shk

Nursing officer slapped, dragged by female staff at Rajasthan hospital for 'inappropriate behaviour' (WATCH)

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Verma parts ways months after dating? Here's what we know ATG

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Verma part ways months after dating? Here's what we know

Recent Videos

After White House Clash with Zelenskyy, Trump HALTS All Military Aid to Ukraine

After White House Clash with Zelenskyy, Trump HALTS All Military Aid to Ukraine

Video Icon
Abu Azmi Clarifies 'Aurangzeb' Remark and Apologized Amid Controversy

Abu Azmi Clarifies 'Aurangzeb' Remark and Apologized Amid Controversy

Video Icon
North East Pulse | Assam Woman Builds Boundary Wall Business From Scratch & Transforms Her Life

North East Pulse | Assam Woman Builds Boundary Wall Business From Scratch & Transforms Her Life

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates Gujarat’s Vantara, Plays with Rare Wildlife Cubs | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Inaugurates Gujarat’s Vantara, Plays with Rare Wildlife Cubs | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates Gujarat’s Vantara, Plays with Rare Wildlife Cubs | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Inaugurates Gujarat’s Vantara, Plays with Rare Wildlife Cubs | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon