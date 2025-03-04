'Sikander' FIRST song 'Zohra Jabeen' OUT: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna oozes chemistry [WATCH]

The much-awaited first song from Sikandar, Zohra Jabeen, is finally here, bringing electrifying beats, dazzling choreography, and the captivating chemistry of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. With grand visuals and a festive vibe, this track promises to set the stage for an unforgettable Eid celebration

The eagerly awaited first song from Sikandar, Zohra Jabeen, has finally been released, promising to make this Eid celebration truly unforgettable. With its captivating rhythm, stunning choreography, and the undeniable charm of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the track is poised to dominate dance floors and win hearts.

Shot on a grand scale under Sajid Nadiadwala’s production and brought to life by A.R. Murugadoss’s direction, Zohra Jabeen features breathtaking visuals and a large ensemble of dancers who amplify the track’s energy. Right from the opening beats, the song exudes a festive spirit—bursting with vibrant colors, electrifying rhythms, and an air of excitement. This dynamic atmosphere is further enhanced by Salman and Rashmika’s sizzling on-screen chemistry.

The song highlights Salman Khan’s perfectly coordinated dance moves, seamlessly blending with Rashmika’s grace, making every frame a visual delight.

With Pritam composing the music and Farah Khan choreographing the sequences, Zohra Jabeen stands out as a true celebration of music and dance this Eid. The energetic vocals by Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi breathe life into the track, while the lyrics, penned by Sameer and Danish Sabri, leave a lasting impression, making it difficult to forget even after the song ends.

ALSO READ: Watch: Kangana Ranaut visits Sri Hosa Marigudi Temple, seeks blessing from Goddess Mariamma

As Sikandar continues to build anticipation for its much-awaited Eid release, Zohra Jabeen offers an exciting glimpse into the film’s world, filled with action, drama, and emotion.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar promises an enthralling cinematic experience. With Zohra Jabeen, audiences can look forward to celebrating, dancing, and immersing themselves in the magic of this spectacular film.

Latest Videos