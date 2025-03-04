WATCH - Rekha, Abhishek Bachchan share warm hug at Mumbai award function; video goes VIRAL

Abhishek Bachchan recently attended a star-studded awards ceremony in Mumbai, where he shared a warm hug with veteran actress Rekha. A video of their interaction has since gone viral, sparking reactions online. Meanwhile, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continue to face speculation about their marriage

Abhishek Bachchan, son of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, recently attended a prestigious awards ceremony in Mumbai. The event was a star-studded affair, attended by several renowned celebrities, including Rekha, Mumtaz, Urmila Matondkar, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, and Dia Mirza, among others.

A video from the event has now surfaced on social media, capturing a warm moment between Abhishek and Rekha. Both actors were seen dressed in white, along with several other attendees, indicating that the event likely had a white-themed dress code. The clip shows Abhishek approaching the stage and embracing Rekha, followed by a brief conversation between the two.

As the video gained traction online, social media users reacted with surprise. Some netizens commented that they had not expected Abhishek and Rekha to share such a moment, while others pointed out that Abhishek had maintained a respectful and diplomatic demeanor. Another reaction suggested that Rekha has always been cordial with the Bachchan family, including Jaya Bachchan, citing a previous instance when she interacted with Jaya while Amitabh Bachchan was receiving an award.

Meanwhile, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who have been married for 17 years, were recently the subject of divorce rumors. Speculation about their relationship status began in 2024 when reports suggested that the couple was living separately. These rumors gained momentum after Aishwarya and their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, arrived separately at Anant Ambani's wedding, whereas the rest of the Bachchan family—including Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Nanda—attended the event together.

Despite the ongoing speculation, the couple has made several public appearances together. They have been seen attending their daughter's school events, spotted at the airport, and present at various gatherings. Furthermore, on Abhishek’s birthday on February 5, Aishwarya shared a childhood photograph of him on Instagram, which many interpreted as an effort to dispel the separation rumors.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan shares photos from her breath-taking Bali vacay [PHOTOS]

Latest Videos