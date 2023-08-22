Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It's a proud moment': Kareena Kapoor excited to watch Chandrayaan-3 landing with her children

    Kareena Kapoor Khan excitedly awaits Chandrayaan-3's lunar landing on Wednesday, planning to view it with her sons, Taimur and Jeh, as shared during a media event in Delhi. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 5:31 PM IST

    Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has conveyed her enthusiasm for India's Chandrayaan-3 moon mission, anticipating its soft landing on the lunar surface scheduled for Wednesday. Speaking at a media event in the national capital, Kareena revealed her plan to watch the moon landing alongside her young sons, Taimur and Jeh. Her excitement highlights the broad appeal of space exploration, even among celebrities, and the potential to inspire curiosity and interest in young minds through such significant scientific endeavors.

    She said during the interview, "It's a great and proud moment for India and all the Indians. You feel that pride in your heart. As Indians, all of us right now, are waiting to watch it. A lot of people are going to be glued to watching it. I am going to be doing that with my boys as well, with bated breath."

    About Chandrayan-3

    Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, is poised for a significant lunar touchdown on August 23 at the moon's southern pole. This mission is primed to achieve a historic milestone by being the first to successfully land a lander and rover combo on this unexplored region. In a noteworthy development, the lander module of Chandrayaan-3 has established two-way communication with Chandrayaan-2's orbiter, showcasing an effective interplay between missions.

    Chandrayaan-2, launched in 2019, was comprised of an orbiter, lander, and rover. Unfortunately, the lander with the rover inside encountered a crash during its attempted soft-landing on the moon's surface, leading to a partial mission setback.

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has assured that Chandrayaan-3's systems are functioning optimally, and the mission is well-prepared, with no anticipated contingencies. This underscores ISRO's commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration and scientific advancement. The upcoming successful landing at the moon's south pole is expected to provide crucial insights into the lunar surface, aiding in expanding humanity's understanding of the moon's geology, environment, and potential for future exploration.

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 5:37 PM IST
