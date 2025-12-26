- Home
The film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, is set to be released in cinemas on Christmas 2025. Let's review the X here.
The film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, hit theatres on Friday. Sameer Vidwans directs the film, which stars Kartik Aaryan in his first main role in a Dharma film. Satyaprem Ki Katha, the director-actor duo's debut film together, was released in 2019.
This release is particularly important since it is the first time Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan have collaborated since the Dostana 2 scandal in 2021.
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri's X reviews have now been released, along with its theatrical release. So, let's see what social media people are saying about this romantic comedy.
Kartik and Ananya's film has got mixed reviews from X users.
'#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri Is A Typical Romantic Comedy In Which You Get To See Dharma-Style Grand Visuals. The Movie's Basic Plot Feels Weak And An Attempt Is Made To Cover It Up With Visuals And Songs. In The First Half You Get Light-Hearted Comedy.Which Gradually Turns Emotional In The Second Half And At Many Places It Feels Flat And Boring,' read a X post.
Another user wrote, '#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri is a thoroughly enjoyable film that hits the right emotional and entertainment notes. The movie is engaging from start to finish with a strong narrative flow.'
Rumi has more than a few reasons to find her dad #archaic. Ray arrives, gathering all the antics & humour that he can muster to accomplish his #romantic motives. Rumi on the contrary can’t hide her feelings, yet she holds her ground…
Tu Meri Main Tera (film) directed by… pic.twitter.com/wUsfxVIRMI
— Bobby Cls (@Rcoolmovies) December 25, 2025
Honestly Kartik’s presence kept me smiling throughout ✨


Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri | MOVIE REVIEW | Why Dharma Why? | This movie is absolutely terrible. Honestly, why was it even made? People are literally running out during the interval—even after paying ₹2000 for the exit fee! pic.twitter.com/5UgZ6BKdBf
— Asif Saifi * (@Asif_sk000) December 25, 2025
🚨 #KartikAaryan in TROUBLE 😱#TMMTMTTM will SHOCK you into a loop 💯

Story? Rehaan-Rumi's thepla-to-revolutionary romance, #DDLJ reverse twist…

Bro #KartikAaryan wants to create a guinness word record of the most copy paste movie 😭
After sunny deol,Salman khan,srk now #AlluArjun's pushpa reference in #TMMTMTTM
Bhai kuch to original kar le 🤡 pic.twitter.com/AhvW5iVQ1i
— PRABH DEOL 💞 (@Prabhdeol101125) December 26, 2025
#TuMeriMeinTeraMeinTeraTuMeri Review Fast Half


Shrikant Sharma wrote the tale "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri." It is directed by Sameer Vidwans, who previously directed Kartik in the 2023 film Satyaprem Ki Katha. In addition to the starring duo, the film stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania. The film is 2 hours and 25 minutes long.
This is Kartik Aaryan's debut film after the success of Bhool Bhulaiya 3 last year. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, recently starred in the film Kesari: Chapter 2 alongside Akshay Kumar. Furthermore, this is their second collaboration, following Pati Patni Aur Woh, which came out six years ago.
