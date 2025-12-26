- Home
Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' is smashing all records. In 21 days, the film has crossed the ₹1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It has become the 9th Indian film to enter this club. Take a look at all the films...
9. Dhurandhar
Worldwide Collection: ₹1003.1 Crore+ (still running). Released on Dec 5, 2025. A spy action drama by Aditya Dhar.
8. Kalki 2898 AD (Telugu Pan-India Film)
Kalki 2898 AD: ₹1042.25 Cr worldwide. Pathaan: ₹1050.3 Cr worldwide.
6. Jawan
Jawan: Worldwide Collection: ₹1148.32 Cr. KGF Chapter 2: Worldwide Collection: ₹1215 Cr. A period action drama directed by Prashanth Neel.
4. RRR (Telugu Pan-India Film)
RRR: Worldwide Collection: ₹1230 Cr. An epic period action drama by S.S. Rajamouli. Pushpa 2: The Rule: Worldwide Collection: ₹1742.1 Cr.
2. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Telugu Pan-India Film)
Baahubali 2: Worldwide Collection: ₹1788.06 Cr. An epic action drama by S.S. Rajamouli. Dangal: Worldwide Collection: ₹1968.03 Cr.
