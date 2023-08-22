Uorfi Javed's outfit made of hair combs draws flacks from netizens online

Uorfi Javed is unconcerned by the harsh criticism and stands by her decisions. The former Bigg Boss OTT competitor once again showcased her creative genius with yet another original attire the day after concealing her modesty with croissants.The internet is really amazed with the garment she created this time out of hair combs. While she received the normal trolling, many people are praising the actress for her originality.The fashionista startled everyone on Tuesday by uploading a video to her Instagram account showcasing her cutting-edge new dress. Numerous bright hair combs were used to create the garment. Urfi starts the film by combing her sister Asfi Javed's hair before having the bright idea to fashion a garment out of the hair comb. The video then cuts to Urfi dressed in an attire made of 100 hair combs that is tailored to match her figure.

ALSO READ: ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co.’ trailer OUT: Nivin Pauly starrer of Haneef Adeni ready for its Onam release

Sharing the video, she captioned it: "Hair comb dress!" She wore a dress with neon green high heels and bunned her colourful hair. She used lustrous lips, kohled eyes, and dewy cosmetics to make it more attractive. Netizens' views to Urfi Javed's hair comb costume were conflicting. While many praised her ingenuity, others found it grating. Several humorous remarks were made. I'm looking for my comb, so here it is, one of her supporters commented. In response, a fan said, "Uniq bohot sare foreign ramp walk me Paris me ese hi dress dekhne milte hai Jo urfi ghar bethe bethe bana leti hai that's actually." "Kitne ka hai kanga," another joked. It's mujhe 2 chahiye.

Urfi Javed recently spoke up about her awful experience on the casting couch. The sector we work in is full of predators, Urfi said on a podcast hosted by Bollywood Bubble. People will take advantage if we don't adopt that mentality and learn to say no. Even some have attempted to achieve that. I have experienced numerous situations where I ought to have said "no," but I couldn't.

ALSO READ: Kannada actor Ananth Nag goes down memory lane about his brother