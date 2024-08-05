Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Devadoothan' surpasses lifetime gross of 'Spadikam'; CHECK DETAILS

    Devadoothan was remastered and released in 56 theatres but is now being screened in 100 theaters due to audience demand. It has managed to beat all expectations and has emerged as a winner.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 3:30 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 3:35 PM IST

    The movie 'Devadoothan' starring Mohanlal, which was re-released in theatres, has got an astonishing reception. The film, which was originally released in 2000, has grossed Rs 3.2 crores worldwide in its re-release. 

    Devadoothan was remastered and released in 56 theatres but is now being screened in 100 theaters due to audience demand. The film has been released not only in Kerala but also in the Middle East countries. Another Mohanlal movie 'Spadikam', which was re-released in 2023, had collected Rs 3.1 crores from theatres. 'Spadikam' had huge hype leading to its re-release as it was a movie with Mohanlal playing a larger-than-life character and was expected to do well in theatres. 'Devadoothan', however, managed to beat all expectations and has emerged as a bigger success in its re-release.

    The film 'Devadoothan', directed by Sibi Malayil is written by Raghunath Paleri. The film's cinematography was done by Santosh Thundiyil, and the music was composed by Vidyasagar. The songs of this mystery horror thriller created a major impact, but the movie failed to cash-in at the box office at the time of its original release. However, the movie garnered a big fan following over time and stayed relevant even after decades. The movie was produced by Siyad Koker.

    Apart from Mohanlal, the film features Jayapradha, Janardhanan, Jagathy Sreekumar, Jagadish, Vineeth Kumar, Sarath Das, Vijayalakshmi, Lena, Radhika, Sandra, Jijo Rajagopalan, Raja Krishnamoorthy, Joy, and Ramankutty Warrier in key roles. It had also won the Kerala State Award for Best Film that year.

