Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    "Failed twice in Class 10...": Akshara Haasan opens up about her struggles in school, how she found success

    Akshara Haasan, actress and daughter of actor Kamal Haasan and actress, Sarika recently spoke about her struggles as a student during her school days. She found her way in life despite dropping out of school.

    "Failed twice in Class 10...": Akshara Haasan opens up about her struggles in school, how she found success dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 1:39 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 1:42 PM IST

    Akshara Haasan, actress and daughter of actor Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika, recently spoke about her struggles as a student during her school days. In an interview given to Galatta Tamil, Akshara recalled her failure in Class 10. 

    Also Read: Indian 2: Kamal Haasan starrer to release on Netflix or Amazon Prime?

    Translating her words, Akshara said, "I'm a high school dropout. Some people just can't study. I'm one of them. I don't find any problem with it. I failed in Class 10. I tried again and failed again. At that time, I felt ashamed. I thought I was stupid".

    "My mother told me that some people can study, and some can't. She asked to me find something that suits me and not to just sit idle. I told my father that I tried to study but couldn't. I told him I wouldn't sit idle. Then he asked what I am going to do. He also asked how I could go to college without finishing school. I found there was a dance course at a university in Singapore. I didn't have to finish school to get admission there. I only had to pass their exam. Then I worked hard and finally got trained and got A+ grade", Akshara added.

    Like her sister Shruti Haasan, Akshara also started her career in cinema. Later, she also excelled as a choreographer and assistant director in cinema.

    Also Read: Manjummel Boys' producers pay Ilaiyaraaja Rs 60 lakh to settle 'Kanmani Anbodu' copyright dispute

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Double iSmart' trailer OUT: Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film is packed with action RKK

    'Double iSmart' trailer OUT: Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film is packed with action

    WATCH: How did Shah Rukh Khan change John Cena's life? Wrestler shares transformation experience RKK

    WATCH: How did Shah Rukh Khan change John Cena's life? Wrestler shares transformation experience

    THIS school in Chikkamagaluru which earned National award for late Puneeth Rajkumar faces leakage issues vkp

    THIS school in Chikkamagaluru which earned National award for late Puneeth Rajkumar faces leakage issues

    Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan's UNSEEN photo from holiday goes VIRAL; Abhishek's absence fuels rumours ATG

    Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan's UNSEEN photo from holiday goes VIRAL; Abhishek's absence fuels rumours

    When 'Wolverine' star Hugh Jackman termed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'most beautiful' during his India visit RKK

    When 'Wolverine' star Hugh Jackman termed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'most beautiful' during his India visit

    Recent Stories

    Meet Major General VT Mathew malayali army officer who led rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad anr

    Meet Major General VT Mathew, the Malayali Army officer who led rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad

    India to Russia-7 countries with powerful military strengths RBA EAI

    India to Russia-7 countries with powerful military strengths

    Karnataka Minister son Dhruv Patil captures Heterochromia Iridum phenomenon in leopard eyes at Bandipur vkp

    Karnataka Minister’s son captures rare phenomenon in leopard’s eyes at Bandipur forest

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start on August 6: BEST deals on smartphones REVEALED! gcw

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start on August 6: BEST deals on smartphones REVEALED!

    Eggs to berries: 7 foods that help in preventing hair loss AJR

    Eggs to berries: 7 foods that help in preventing hair loss

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon