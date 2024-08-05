"Failed twice in Class 10...": Akshara Haasan opens up about her struggles in school, how she found success

Akshara Haasan, actress and daughter of actor Kamal Haasan and actress, Sarika recently spoke about her struggles as a student during her school days. She found her way in life despite dropping out of school.

Akshara Haasan, actress and daughter of actor Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika, recently spoke about her struggles as a student during her school days. In an interview given to Galatta Tamil, Akshara recalled her failure in Class 10.

Also Read: Indian 2: Kamal Haasan starrer to release on Netflix or Amazon Prime?

Translating her words, Akshara said, "I'm a high school dropout. Some people just can't study. I'm one of them. I don't find any problem with it. I failed in Class 10. I tried again and failed again. At that time, I felt ashamed. I thought I was stupid".

"My mother told me that some people can study, and some can't. She asked to me find something that suits me and not to just sit idle. I told my father that I tried to study but couldn't. I told him I wouldn't sit idle. Then he asked what I am going to do. He also asked how I could go to college without finishing school. I found there was a dance course at a university in Singapore. I didn't have to finish school to get admission there. I only had to pass their exam. Then I worked hard and finally got trained and got A+ grade", Akshara added.

Like her sister Shruti Haasan, Akshara also started her career in cinema. Later, she also excelled as a choreographer and assistant director in cinema.

Also Read: Manjummel Boys' producers pay Ilaiyaraaja Rs 60 lakh to settle 'Kanmani Anbodu' copyright dispute

Latest Videos