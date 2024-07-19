Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Bad Newz' Review: Vicky Kaushal shines bright in the heart of an average comedy-drama

    'Bad Newz' expertly balances comedy with emotions, covering complicated issues like job ambition, marital strife, and unorthodox family configurations with a light touch. But yes, as it is said nothing is perfect, and the film also bores you a little.

    'Bad Newz' Review: Vicky Kaushal shines bright in the heart of an average comedy-drama
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jul 19, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk

    Duration: 20 hours 20 minutes

    Rating: 4 stars

    Release date: July 19, 2024

    Ever since the trailer of 'Bad Newz' was released, it created a buzz. After a very long time, a comedy movie is released and it provides a new viewpoint on love, career, and family dynamics in contemporary India. While the idea may appear implausible, the film's execution, combined with good performances from its lead trio, makes it an enjoyable watch. The film expertly balances comedy with genuine emotion, covering complicated issues like job ambition, marital strife, and unorthodox family configurations with a light touch. But yes, as it is said nothing is perfect, and the film also bores you a little.

    Premise

    Saloni Bagga (Triptii Dimri) is an ambitious cook who wants to become a Meraki celebrity. Her whirlwind relationship with Akhil Chadha (Vicky Kaushal) results in a hasty marriage, but their honeymoon period quickly fades as career and personal conflicts emerge. When they decide to separate, Gurbeer Pannu (Ammy Virk), a calm and sympathetic soul captures Saloni's attention after the divorce. The plot takes an unexpected turn when Saloni realizes she is pregnant with twins, each fathered by Akhil and Gurbeer.

    What worked

    'Bad Newz' boasts hilarious dialogues and expertly navigates the intricate plot, striking a mix between humour and emotional depth. Writers Tarun Dudeja and Ishita Moitra deserve credit for writing a script that deals with the rare subject of heteropaternal superfecundation sensitively and humorously. The sound effects in the background give an extra touch to the comedy film.

    Vicky Kaushal stands out

    Vicky Kaushal shines as the hot-headed Punjabi boy bringing his signature charm and energy to the film. Whenever he comes on screen, he steals the limelight and you can't stop laughing.  Ammy Virk rounds out the trio with a subtle portrayal that provides an excellent contrast to Vicky's character and is also fun to watch. 

    What did not work

    The film starts off well but gets a little stretched and boring in the second half. The film has a new subject, something that is expected from Karan Johar films, and hence it will take time for the audience to understand.  The screenplay in the second half is completely missing and the pace of the movie gets too slow which can make you yawn at times. 

    Conclusion 

    Supporting cast members and cameos, including Neha Dhupia, Ananya Panday, and Neha Sharma enrich the story with their comic timing and poignant performances. The film's overall entertainment appeal, combined with its investigation of contemporary relationship dynamics, makes it a one-time watch. Who will Triptii choose at the end is a BIG question.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2024, 7:00 AM IST
