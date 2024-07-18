Hyderabad: Veteran actor-director R Narayana Murthy in hospital; read report

Narayana Murthy is known for films with special messages dedicated to the country's normal public. The veteran film personality started feeling unwell while he was out for some work.

Telugu actor, director, and producer R Narayana Murthy has been hospitalised for minor medical difficulties. He is renowned for his revolutionary films, which often depict real-life incidents from our nation. His films have always been a voice for the common people, addressing their issues and concerns. This development has caused a wave of alarm among enthusiasts. On Wednesday afternoon, the legendary film personality began feeling ill while visiting Prasad Labs for work on his new feature.

As soon as he reported the problem, he was sent to NIMS hospital. At the hospital, physicians performed various general tests under the supervision of NIMS Director Beerapapa. After the examinations, R Narayana Murthy was given the correct medications and therapy.

According to sources, R Narayana Murthy underwent bypass surgery around two months ago. The physicians suggested that the operation may cause his abrupt sickness. The veteran actor will be monitored for a few days, and other tests will be performed to assess his health status.

Doctors stated that his health is now stable. Murthy informed that he is currently in the hospital receiving treatment and is healing well by God's grace. He advised his admirers not to work since he will be fine shortly. This revelation has brought a sense of relief to all of his supporters.

Narayana Murthy is recognised for making films with particular messages for the general audience. His supporters refer to him as the "People's Star" because of his affable demeanour and gestures. He has directed some well-known films that have received enormous box office success.

In addition to directing, he appeared in a number of films, including Sahasam, Erra Sainyam, and Pranam Kareedu. He has worked with prominent actors like as Jayasudha, Chiranjeevi, Taapsee Pannu, and Shakti Kapoor.

