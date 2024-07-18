Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul buy luxury flat worth Rs 20 crore in Mumbai

Actress Athiya Shetty, who is married to Indian cricketer KL Rahul recently made a luxurious purchase and paid a large sum to finalize the deal. The couple purchased a magnificent flat in Bandra's upscale Pali Hill neighborhood for Rs 20 crore. IndexTap.com investigated the property registration records and found that Athiya and KL Rahul had paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.20 crore. They registered the property on July 15, 2024, and the luxury home in Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai, is approximately 3,350 square feet.

Their new flat is located on the second floor of Sandhu Palace, which is a building of 18 floors. Furthermore, the building holds a partial occupancy certificate from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In addition, the apartment has parking for up to four cars. According to the paperwork, they paid Rs 1.20 crore in stamp duty and Rs 30,000 in registration fees for the property.

Pali Hill: A star-studded enclave

Pali Hill is a prestigious address where many Bollywood celebrities and wealthy individuals have acquired villas. Local brokers report that luxury apartment complexes often cost at least Rs 1 lakh per square foot.

Professional front

Athiya Shetty was seen in films such as 'Hero', 'Mubaraka', 'Nawabzaade', 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'.

