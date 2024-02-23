Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Article 370' Twitter review: Here's how netizens responded to Yami Gautam-starrer film

    Yami Gautam-starrer film 'Article 370' was released today and netizens took to social media to share their views on the film.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

    Yami Gautam is all set for the release of her upcoming film 'Article 370' and as the film releases today, it has been receiving good responses. Aditya Dhar returns five years later to narrate a story about Indian politics, with the 'conflict economy' of Kashmir at its center in 'Article 370'. However, this time he has not donned the director's hat. The film is based on true events and now let us see what reactions it is getting on social media.

    Netizens view on 'Article 370'

    About 'Article 370'

    'Article 370' highlights one of the most important chapters in our country's history. With superb writing, a concise narrative, and outstanding direction, it effortlessly conveys the intended message. There are many films in Bollywood with Kashmir as the central theme, but this one starring Yami and Priyamani will undoubtedly be one of the greatest.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 9:31 AM IST
