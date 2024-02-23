Rakul Preet Singh shares heartfelt wedding congratulations letter sent by PM Narendra Modi

In a letter sent to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's parents, PM Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes and congratulated the newlywed couple.

Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani got married in Goa on Wednesday. Now, PM Narendra Modi has congratulated the Bhagnani family on their wedding in a new note, expressing 'heartfelt congratulations' for being invited to the ceremony and even extending his best wishes.

Narendra Modi's note

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were gathered by relatives and close friends for their wedding at ITC Grand South Goa. In a note addressed to Puja and Vashu Bhagnani, PM Narendra Modi said, "As Jackky and Rakul embark on a lifetime journey of trust and togetherness, heartfelt congratulations and greetings to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding. The coming years will provide the pair with the opportunity to find one other while also going on a journey of self-discovery. The coming years will provide the pair with the opportunity to find one other while also beginning on a journey of self-discovery."

Rakul Preet Singh's post

Rakul expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through her Instagram story.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani's wedding took place in Goa and many celebrities such as Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapor, Bhumi Pendekar, Shahid Kapoor, Arpita Mehta, Jaanvi Dhawan, Antara Motiwala Marwah, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Ayushmann Khurrana and others attended the ceremony.