    Young England cricketers imitate Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action; viral video wins hearts (WATCH)

    Amid the ongoing India vs England Test series, a video of young England cricketers imitating Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action has gone viral on social media.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 1:46 PM IST

    In the ever-evolving landscape of cricket, innovation and emulation often go hand in hand. From mastering the straight drive like Sachin Tendulkar to mimicking Shane Warne's leg-spin wizardry, young cricketers have long found inspiration in the techniques and styles of their idols. However, a recent viral video has taken this admiration to a new level as young England cricketers were captured imitating the distinctive bowling action of Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

    Also read: IND vs ENG: 'I'm a fast bowling fan' - Jasprit Bumrah expresses admiration for James Anderson

    The video, which swiftly circulated across social media platforms amid the ongoing England's tour to India, captured the essence of cricket's global appeal and the influence of its modern icons. Jasprit Bumrah, known for his unorthodox yet effective bowling action, has garnered admiration worldwide for his ability to consistently trouble batsmen with his deceptive pace and awkward angles.

    The young English cricketers, whose identities were not immediately revealed, flawlessly replicated Bumrah's idiosyncratic run-up and release. From the exaggerated angle of his arm to the controlled chaos of his approach, the imitation was as much a tribute to Bumrah's skill as it was a playful homage to cricket's spirit of camaraderie and admiration.

    In an era where cricket transcends borders and cultures, moments like these underscore the universal language of the game. The video resonated not only with cricket enthusiasts but also with players and fans worldwide who appreciate the artistry and uniqueness each cricketer brings to the field.

    For the young cricketers, imitating Bumrah's action represents more than just a playful gesture. It's a testament to the impact of role models in shaping their cricketing journey and a reflection of the respect they hold for the craft of bowling. Bumrah's unorthodox style, once questioned for its unconventional nature, has now become a symbol of innovation and effectiveness in the modern game.

    Also read: On This Day: When Anil Kumble took all 10 wickets to script India's famous Test win against Pakistan (WATCH)

    Meanwhile, following his heroics against England in the recently concluded Vishakhapatnam Test, Bumrah became the World No.1 bowler in the longest format of the game in the Men's ICC Test Rankings on Wednesday. Bumrah displayed brilliance with the ball to play a key role in the India's series-levelling 106-run win against Ben Stokes & Co.

    In England's first innings, the pacer showcased a master-class in reverse swing, claiming six wickets (6/45). He followed this performance with a three-wicket haul in their second innings, culminating in match figures of 9 for 91. Bumrah's bowling and young Yashasvi Jaiswal's first innings double ton were the highlights of India's win in Visakhapatnam.

