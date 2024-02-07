Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs ENG: 'I'm a fast bowling fan' - Jasprit Bumrah expresses admiration for James Anderson

    In the ongoing Test series between India and England, the cricket world witnesses a mutual admiration between pace maestros Jasprit Bumrah and James Anderson.

    Bumrah, known for his own prowess in fast bowling, openly expresses admiration for Anderson's exceptional skills on the pitch. This article delves into the camaraderie and respect shared between these cricketing giants, highlighting the essence of sportsmanship in the thrilling IND vs ENG series.

    In the aftermath of an outstanding performance in the second Test against England in Vizag, veteran Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was rightfully named the player of the match. Acknowledged as the team's chief wicket-taker with nine scalps across two innings, Bumrah's brilliance extended beyond the numbers.

    During the post-match presentation, Bumrah was reminded of his viral yorker that dismissed Ollie Pope in the first innings. When informed that even legendary bowler Waqar Younis was talking about it, Bumrah responded brilliantly.

    Notably, when presented with impressive statistics about his performance in India, a humble Bumrah expressed indifference towards numbers. "As I said before, I don't look at numbers. As a youngster, I did that, and it made me excited. But now it's an added baggage," he stated.

    Addressing the talk about his yorker, Bumrah credited cricket legends like Waqar, Wasim, and Zaheer Khan for inspiring him to master the delivery. Commenting on his role in guiding younger players, particularly Rohit Sharma, through the transitional phase, Bumrah emphasized his responsibility to assist and share insights.

    When asked about his competition with England's pace legend James Anderson, Bumrah showcased his modesty, stating, "Before a cricketer, I'm a fast bowling fan. If somebody's doing well, kudos to them. I look at the situation, at the wicket and think about my options. I should not be a one-trick pony," concluding with a focus on versatility and team collaboration.

