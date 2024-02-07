Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    On This Day: When Anil Kumble took all 10 wickets to script India's famous Test win against Pakistan (WATCH)

    On February 7th, 1999, Anil Kumble, the legendary spinner of Team India, etched his name into the annals of cricketing history by achieving a remarkable feat - claiming all ten wickets in a single innings during a Test match against Pakistan at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

    On February 7th, 1999, cricket witnessed a momentous occasion as Indian spin legend Anil Kumble etched his name into the annals of the sport's history by becoming the first Indian and only the second bowler globally to claim all 10 wickets in an innings of a Test match. This remarkable feat took place during the Delhi Test at the iconic Feroz Shah Kotla ground, now known as the Arun Jaitley Stadium, against arch-rivals Pakistan.

    Prior to Kumble's extraordinary achievement, England's Jim Laker held the record for dismissing all 10 batsmen in a Test innings, accomplishing the remarkable feat against Australia in 1956. Kumble's exceptional performance saw him bowl 26.3 overs, including 9 maidens, conceding just 74 runs while dismantling the entire Pakistan batting lineup.

    BCCI shared the video of all the ten dismissals on X to mark the historic day.

    In the backdrop of a jam-packed stadium, Kumble's historic spell paved the way for India's comprehensive victory over Pakistan by 212 runs. Batting first, India posted 252 runs on the board, followed by a stellar performance by Kumble and Harbhajan Singh, restricting Pakistan to 174 runs in their first innings. In the second innings, contributions from Sadagoppan Ramesh and Sourav Ganguly propelled India to a commanding total of 339 runs.

    Pakistan's hopes were dashed despite a strong start, with a century opening stand between Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi. However, Kumble's exceptional bowling prowess saw him dismantle Pakistan's batting lineup single-handedly, securing his place in cricketing history.

    Kumble's historic achievement resonates as a testament to his skill, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to excellence. His remarkable feat remains etched in the memories of cricket enthusiasts worldwide, symbolizing the pinnacle of individual excellence in the sport.

    In December 2021, New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel joined Kumble and Laker in the elite club of bowlers who have taken all 10 wickets in an innings. Despite his remarkable achievement against India in the 2nd Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Patel's efforts were in vain as India emerged victorious by 372 runs.

    Anil Kumble's 10-wicket haul stands as a landmark moment in cricketing history, exemplifying the essence of skill, determination, and sporting greatness. As cricket fans commemorate this historic milestone, Kumble's legacy continues to inspire generations of cricketers, serving as a beacon of excellence in the storied landscape of the sport.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
