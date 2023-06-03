Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Will in-form Shubman Gill come good against the red-ball?

    Gill's true test will be in the up-coming World Test Championship final at The Oval from June 7, where he will have to battle it out against the Australian bowling attack in English conditions against the new ball.

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Will in-form Shubman Gill come good against the red-ball? osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 3, 2023, 9:17 PM IST

    Shubman Gill who is taking giant strides in world cricket is aiming to carry his exceptional form from the Indian Premier League to the Oval. 

    Gill has displayed solid technique and composure at the crease in all three formats of the game, he is coming into the WTC Final on the back of a magnificent season in the recently concluded Indian Premier League. However, his true test will be in the up-coming World Test Championship final at The Oval from June 7, where he will have to battle it out against the Australian bowling attack in English conditions.

    Also Read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Don't want to think about my past, want to start afresh - Ajinkya Rahane

    While Gill has been tipped as the potential successor to Virat Kohli, he still has a long journey ahead of him to reach that level. Gill's journey may prove more challenging than Kohli's, primarily due to his role as an opener. Opening the batting in Test cricket, especially in England, presents a higher risk of failure compared to batting at No. 4 or 5. Nonetheless, Gill embraces this challenge as he strives to make his mark on the grand stage. 

    Gill has gone from strength to strength since his debut and has now transfomed into an exceptional player who will be looking cemented his spot as an opener for India in years to come. 

    Also Read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Khawaja backs in-form Warner to perform against India and in the Ashes

    Shubman must replicate his T20 success in Test matches. The Punjab-born opener played a crucial role in in India's memorable Test series victory against Australia earlier this year and will be hoping to replicate his performance against them in the in the all important WTC Final. 

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2023, 9:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Don't want to think about my past, want to start afresh - Ajinkya Rahane osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Don't want to think about my past, want to start afresh - Ajinkya Rahane

    Klusener hails Hardik Pandya as one of the best pace-bowling all rounders; shares his view on WTC Final snt

    Klusener hails Hardik Pandya as one of the best pace-bowling all rounders; shares his view on WTC Final

    SLC's proposal to host Asia Cup matches irks PCB; refuse to play ODI series in Sri Lanka osf

    SLC's proposal to host Asia Cup matches irks PCB; refuse to play ODI series in Sri Lanka

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Khawaja backs in-form Warner to perform against India and in the Ashes osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Khawaja backs in-form Warner to perform against India and in the Ashes

    WTC Final: Australia's Labuschagne believes long county spell will help him against India, Ashes snt

    WTC Final: Australia's Labuschagne believes long county spell will help him against India, Ashes

    Recent Stories

    Namrata Malla HOT photos: Bhojpuri actress startles fans with curvy body in black polka-dotted bikini vma

    Namrata Malla HOT photos: Bhojpuri actress startles fans with curvy body in black polka-dotted bikini

    Urfi Javed startles fans with her bold avatar; netizens hail her as 'sexy' vma

    Urfi Javed startles fans with bold avatar; netizens hail her as 'sexy'

    Nora Fatehi reveals she was told to be 'future Katrina Kaif' when she joined Bollywood ADC

    Nora Fatehi reveals she was told to be 'future Katrina Kaif' when she joined Bollywood

    Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif had dedicated wrong Punjabi song to him ADC

    Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif had dedicated wrong Punjabi song to him

    Man refuses to marry woman citing Mangalik; Allahabad HC directs Lucknow varsity to check woman's 'kundali' anr

    Man refuses to marry woman citing Mangalik; Allahabad HC directs Lucknow varsity to check woman's 'kundali'

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon