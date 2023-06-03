WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Will in-form Shubman Gill come good against the red-ball?

Gill's true test will be in the up-coming World Test Championship final at The Oval from June 7, where he will have to battle it out against the Australian bowling attack in English conditions against the new ball.

Shubman Gill who is taking giant strides in world cricket is aiming to carry his exceptional form from the Indian Premier League to the Oval.

Gill has displayed solid technique and composure at the crease in all three formats of the game, he is coming into the WTC Final on the back of a magnificent season in the recently concluded Indian Premier League. However, his true test will be in the up-coming World Test Championship final at The Oval from June 7, where he will have to battle it out against the Australian bowling attack in English conditions.

While Gill has been tipped as the potential successor to Virat Kohli, he still has a long journey ahead of him to reach that level. Gill's journey may prove more challenging than Kohli's, primarily due to his role as an opener. Opening the batting in Test cricket, especially in England, presents a higher risk of failure compared to batting at No. 4 or 5. Nonetheless, Gill embraces this challenge as he strives to make his mark on the grand stage.

Gill has gone from strength to strength since his debut and has now transfomed into an exceptional player who will be looking cemented his spot as an opener for India in years to come.

Shubman must replicate his T20 success in Test matches. The Punjab-born opener played a crucial role in in India's memorable Test series victory against Australia earlier this year and will be hoping to replicate his performance against them in the in the all important WTC Final.