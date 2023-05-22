Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WTC Final: Is Virat Kohli's knee niggle a worry for team India? RCB coach Sanjay Bagar gives key update

    Virat Kohli is among seven Indian players who fly out to England on Tuesday to begin preparation for the all-important World Test Championships final against Australia, starting June 7.

    First Published May 22, 2023, 1:52 PM IST

    Virat Kohli sustained a niggle on his right knee during Royal Challengers Bangalore's last league match against Gujarat Titans, said head coach Sanjay Bangar, who asserted that there is nothing to worry about.

    RCB were knocked out of the IPL after going down to Gujarat Titans by six wickets in their must-win game on Sunday. After treating fans with a sensational hundred, Kohli took a brilliant catch to dismiss Vijay Shankar but hurt his knee in the process. The talismanic India batter was seen limping after the catch.

    A physio examined him with Kohli subsequently walking off the field. He watched the last five overs of the game from the dug out.

    Kohli is among seven Indian players who fly out to England on Tuesday to begin preparation for the all-important World Test Championships final against Australia, starting June 7. Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, who playing county cricket in England, will also link up with the squad there.

    "Yeah, he had a bit of a niggle in his knee. But I don't think there is anything serious," Bangar said a the post-match press conference.

    Kohli has been in supreme form, scoring back-to-back hundreds in the last two games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.

    "Having scored two back-to-back hundreds within a gap of 4 days. He is somebody who not only wants to contribute with the bat but even when he is fielding. He did a lot of running around. 40 overs a couple of days ago and today, for 35 overs he was on the field. He was giving his best. So it is going to bother at some point but I don't think it's anything serious," Bangar added.

    (With inputs from PTI)

