Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Ponting lauds Siraj as 'ultimate competitor'; says India should've bowled fuller

    At the conclusion of Day 2 in the WTC Final between India and Australia, Ricky Ponting recognised that India failed to capitalise by not bowling fuller lengths. However, he commended Mohammed Siraj for his determination and referred to him as the "ultimate competitor."

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Ponting lauds Siraj as 'ultimate competitor'; says India should've bowled fuller osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    On the Day 2 of the WTC final between India and Australia, Mohammed Siraj's impressive four-wicket haul helped India regain momentum in the game. Despite Siraj's efforts, Australia managed to score 469 runs in their first innings, with centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith. Siraj stood out as the lone standout performer with the ball, taking wickets of Usman Khawaja, Head, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon, reaching a milestone of 50 Test wickets.

    Ricky Ponting, the former Australia captain, acknowledged that India missed an opportunity by not bowling fuller, but he praised Siraj for his determination and labeled him the "ultimate competitor." 

    "I loved seeing that and he looks like the ultimate competitor. Maybe sometimes he gets carried away and goes a little bit over the top, but you need those guys in your side when things aren't going well," Ponting told the ICC on Thursday.

    Also read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: From Siraj's 4-wicket haul to poor batting by Indian top order - Talking points from Day 2

    Mohammad Siraj attacked Australia with short pitch deliveries and also showed much-needed aggression on the field, which impressed Ponting.

    "He was the one today (Thursday) who said I am going to be the guy that is going to turn things around and what I loved was that his pace didn't drop at all during the whole innings.

    "From the first ball yesterday morning until late this afternoon, his pace was hovering around that 86 or 87-mile and hour mark and that says a lot about a great attitude."

    Ponting feels Indian bowlers should have looked to bowl fuller lengths instead of bowling short.

    "I think where they let themselves down was in the first hour yesterday and bowling too short. With the wicket conditions, the overhead conditions they had and the brand new Dukes ball, they had to bowl fuller and get the ball driven back down the ground," he said.

    "They needed to have Australia four or five down at lunch and they only had them two down which was a pretty good result (for Australia)," said Ponting, recalling the first session on the opening day, which so far has been the best in terms of assistance to fast bowlers.

    Also read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Centurion Travis Head reveals how it feel like to bat with Steve Smith

    Without getting into the discussion of whether India should have played Ravichnadran Ashwin in the WTC final, Ponting said India's decision to play four seamers might pay its dividends later in the game.

    "I know the captain wears the brunt of it (criticism), but I know it's not only his decision. I saw Rahul Dravid and him (Rohit Sharma) out in the middle yesterday morning and they had a long discussion about what they wanted to do at the toss." Ponting said.

    "If they wanted to bowl first I think they had to play the four seamers. So far you would say it hasn't paid off but there is a long way to go and we probably shouldn't be too quick to judge," he added.

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Steve Smith reveals bowling strategy that left India's top order in disarray snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Steve Smith reveals bowling strategy that left India's top order in disarray

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: From Siraj's 4-wicket haul to poor batting by Indian top order - Talking points from Day 2 osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: From Siraj's 4-wicket haul to Indian top order's poor show - Talking points of Day 2

    Haider Ali's Bizarre Dismissal Leaves Fans 'Stumped' in T20 Blast Match osf

    Haider Ali's Bizarre Dismissal Leaves Fans 'Stumped' in T20 Blast Match: WATCH

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eager to help 'next big thing' Shubman Gill grow snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eager to help 'next big thing' Shubman Gill grow

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Centurion Travis Head reveals how it feel like to bat with Steve Smith osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Centurion Travis Head reveals how it feel like to bat with Steve Smith

    Recent Stories

    BTS Festa 2023: K-Pop septet reunite for 10th anniversary, with surprises for ARMY - WATCH vma

    BTS Festa 2023: K-Pop septet reunite for 10th anniversary, with surprises for ARMY - WATCH

    Diljit Dosanjh, Taylor Swift dating rumours: Watch THIS funny video about Punjabi star and 'Anti-Hero' singer RBA

    Diljit Dosanjh, Taylor Swift dating rumours: Watch THIS funny video about Punjabi star and 'Anti-Hero' singer

    JioTag is here Reliance Jio introduces Apple AirTag alternative Check its price features more gcw

    JioTag is here! Reliance Jio introduces Apple AirTag alternative; Check its price, features & more

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Steve Smith reveals bowling strategy that left India's top order in disarray snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Steve Smith reveals bowling strategy that left India's top order in disarray

    Priyanka Gandhi not to contest in Lok Sabha elections 2024? AJR

    Priyanka Gandhi not to contest in Lok Sabha elections 2024?

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon