'Wrestlers' protest vs WFI chief has underlined need for athlete commission in all NSFs' - Sharath Kamal

Indian wrestlers' protests against the WFI president have drawn eyeballs in India. At the same time, Sharath Kamal feels the need for an athlete commission in national sporting federations nationwide is a must-have.

Table tennis great and vice-chairperson of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA's) Athletes Commission Achanta Sharath Kamal says the ongoing protests by India's wrestlers have underlined the need for an athletes' body in all National Sports Federations (NSFs). Wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, have been sitting on a protest in the national capital since April 23, demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brish Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of seven wrestlers including a minor.

The Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) Athletes Commission (AC), formed last year, met virtually on Saturday to discuss the wrestlers' protest. Sharath, awarded the Khel Ratna the previous year for his exemplary performances in table tennis, especially at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) last year, feels trust needs to be built between the AC and athletes for the latter to ask for help in times of need.

The wrestlers chose to hit the streets and did not approach the IOA, which President PT Usha did not take well. "The AC met to discuss several things like having a forum for the athletes on different topics and organising workshops and activities. The other important agenda was to talk to IOA on having athletes commissions in all NSF so we can strengthen athletes' voices," Sharath, who chaired the meeting in Mary Kom's absence, told PTI.

"The athletes could not only need help in matters of sexual harassment. They should be able to approach AC on any issue they are facing. We discussed the current issue with the wrestlers and were unanimous in showing solidarity with the athletes first, as they are on the streets fighting for justice. And currently, the issue is up to the judiciary. It's beyond the IOA and the IOA's AC," he added.

The AC's silence on the protests was questioned, but Sharath said AC stating support of the wrestlers would not have made much of a difference when the matter had reached the apex court. "Of course, we stand with the wrestlers, and we had said that at the time of the protest in January, but now that the matter has reached the Supreme Court, it is beyond us. It is tough to see the wrestlers on the streets and as a fellow athlete, and I hope the issue is resolved at the earliest. It also shows that we need to build trust with all our athletes so they can approach us in times of need," said the 40-year-old.

On Wednesday, IOA President PT Usha met the wrestlers at the protest site and assured the grapplers of her support, saying she was first an athlete and then an administrator. She had come down heavily on the wrestlers for resuming their protest instead of approaching the IOA for their issues.