Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Anurag Thakur tried to hush up matter': Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's big allegation amid protest

    Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat that complaints related to sexual harassment have been hushed up in the past by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). She also said that the sports minister did the same this time by forming an oversight panel instead of taking concrete action.

    Anurag Thakur tried to hush up matter Wrestler Vinesh Phogat big allegation amid protest gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 3, 2023, 8:40 AM IST

    India's ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who has been protesting with other top wrestlers at Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has said it is difficult to stand up to a powerful person who has been abusing his power and position for a long time.

    Wrestlers are protesting the WFI chief's sexual harassment claims and demanding his arrest. Addressing the media, Olympian Vinesh Phogat said, "It is very difficult to stand up to someone who has been abusing his power and position for so long."

    She added that the wrestlers had met an official for the first time before beginning their demonstration in Jantar Mantar. However, no action was taken.

    Also Read | Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Non-protesting wrestlers request resumption of national camp

    "Three-four months before we sat at Jantar Mantar, we met an official, we told him everything about how women athletes are sexually harassed and mentally tortured when no action is taken, and then we sat on Dharna," Vinesh explained.

    Vinesh Phogat further chastised Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for failing to act and burying the issue by creating a committee.

    "We ended our protest after speaking with Union Sports Minister (Anurag Thakur), and all of the athletes informed him of the sexual harassment. He tried to hide the situation there by creating a committee; no action was done at the time," she explained.

    ALSO READ: Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'Justice should be delivered to athletes fighting for their rights' - Prakash Karhana

    Earlier on Saturday, the WFI president stated that resigning would imply that he acknowledged the wrestlers' charges. In response to the WFI chief's comments, Vinesh Phogat stated that all they desired was justice.

    On Friday, the Delhi Police filed two FIRs against WFI president Singh, alleging sexual harassment and exploitation of female wrestlers. According to the BJP MP, 90% of Haryana players support him, while just one wrestling family continues to protest at Jantar Mantar.

    ALSO READ: Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'Hang me, but wrestling activity should not stop' - Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 8:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maintain high standard of discourse': Election Commission to parties, star campaigners in Karnataka AJR

    'Maintain high standard of discourse': Election Commission to parties, star campaigners in Karnataka

    Sharad Pawar will rethink on resignation, decision in 2-3 days': Ajit Pawar AJR

    'Sharad Pawar will rethink on resignation, decision in 2-3 days': Ajit Pawar

    India hands over Fast Patrol Vessel and Landing Craft Assault Ship to Maldives anr

    India hands over Fast Patrol Vessel and Landing Craft Assault Ship to Maldives

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP slams Congress for poll promise to ban Bajrang Dal in stat; check details AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP slams Congress for poll promise to ban Bajrang Dal in state; check details

    Traffic violations reduced considerably after AI camera installation in Kerala: MVD anr

    Traffic violations reduced considerably after AI camera installation in Kerala: MVD

    Recent Stories

    Akshay Kumar in Abu Dhabi: Actor visits BAPS Hindu temple and attends special prayer ceremony (Photos) RBA

    Akshay Kumar in Abu Dhabi: Actor visits BAPS Hindu temple and attends special prayer ceremony (Photos)

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas mimic Doja Cat's MEOW interview from Met Gala 2023; watch this funny video RBA

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas mimic Doja Cat's MEOW interview from Met Gala 2023; watch this funny video

    World Asthma Day 2023: 4 yoga exercises that patients can do easily vma

    World Asthma Day 2023: 4 yoga exercises that patients can do easily

    Summer Workout Tips: 8 things to remember while exercising in the heat ADC

    Summer Workout Tips: 8 things to remember while exercising in the heat

    World Asthma Day 2023: 'Care for all' is this year's GINA theme MSW

    World Asthma Day 2023: 'Care for all' is this year's GINA theme

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon