'Anurag Thakur tried to hush up matter': Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's big allegation amid protest

Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat that complaints related to sexual harassment have been hushed up in the past by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). She also said that the sports minister did the same this time by forming an oversight panel instead of taking concrete action.

India's ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who has been protesting with other top wrestlers at Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has said it is difficult to stand up to a powerful person who has been abusing his power and position for a long time.

Wrestlers are protesting the WFI chief's sexual harassment claims and demanding his arrest. Addressing the media, Olympian Vinesh Phogat said, "It is very difficult to stand up to someone who has been abusing his power and position for so long."

She added that the wrestlers had met an official for the first time before beginning their demonstration in Jantar Mantar. However, no action was taken.

"Three-four months before we sat at Jantar Mantar, we met an official, we told him everything about how women athletes are sexually harassed and mentally tortured when no action is taken, and then we sat on Dharna," Vinesh explained.

Vinesh Phogat further chastised Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for failing to act and burying the issue by creating a committee.

"We ended our protest after speaking with Union Sports Minister (Anurag Thakur), and all of the athletes informed him of the sexual harassment. He tried to hide the situation there by creating a committee; no action was done at the time," she explained.

Earlier on Saturday, the WFI president stated that resigning would imply that he acknowledged the wrestlers' charges. In response to the WFI chief's comments, Vinesh Phogat stated that all they desired was justice.

On Friday, the Delhi Police filed two FIRs against WFI president Singh, alleging sexual harassment and exploitation of female wrestlers. According to the BJP MP, 90% of Haryana players support him, while just one wrestling family continues to protest at Jantar Mantar.

