    Women's Asia Cup 2022: 'I'm more confident about my game now but will keep working' - Harmanpreet

    India entered the 2022 Women's Asia Cup Final after drubbing Thailand by 74 runs on Thursday. Skipper Harmpanpreet Kaur was back to her usual best, and despite being confident, she has vowed to keep working on her game.

    Womens Asia Cup 2022 semi-final, India vs Thailand, IND vs THA:
    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

    Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday articulated that the 36 runs she scored against Thailand during the Women's Asia Cup 2022 semis were a much-needed confidence booster for her following her return to the side after a quick injury lay-off. Harmanpreet, enjoying a purple patch, skipped the last couple of league matches due to a niggle, before returning to lead the side on Thursday, as she scored a delicate 36 off 30 deliveries with the help of four fours, allowing India to post a formidable 148/6.

    "That partnership [along with Jemimah Rodrigues] helped us to get a score on the board. You need runs to get confidence when you're not playing a lot. I'm more confident about my game now, but I will keep working. I'm always happy to contribute to the team," said Harmanpreet after entering the Final.

    ALSO READ: WOMEN'S ASIA CUP 2022 - INDIA THUMPS THAILAND BY 74 RUNS TO ENTER FINAL COMFORTABLY, FANS DELIGHTED

    The triumph over Thailand took India to its eighth serial Asia Cup Final -- four each in One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 (T20) formats. Before 2012, the tournament was an ODI affair. "We batted well. Thailand bowled quite well, not giving us easy runs. We had to work hard. When you're getting around 150 on the board, more often than not, it gives confidence," added Harmanpreet.

    While defending the target, Deepti (3/7) inflicted the most damage, allowing India to restrict Thailand to 74/9. And, Harmanpreet was expressive in her honour for the off-spin all-rounder. "She is willing to bowl at any stage. Having such a bowler always gives confidence," she said.

    ALSO READ: David Warner's captaincy ban revoke being considered by Cricket Australia

    India will be facing the winner of the other semi-final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Final on Saturday at the same venue. "We are ready for the final. Whoever comes, we need to watch and plan accordingly," Harmanpreet said. Opener Shafali Verma was adjudged Man-of-the-Match for her pounding knock of 42 off 28 deliveries, studded with five fours and a six.

    "Now, I am a bit confident, I will keep working hard, and I'm always happy to contribute to the team. The wicket is good to bat. Smriti [Mandhana] did well, Jemi [Jemimah Rodrigues] did well. We have to work on partnerships," Verma said. Thailand skipper Naruemol Chaiwai said her side would only take home positives from the competition.

    ALSO READ: ICC Rankings - Suryakumar retains 2nd spot in T20Is; Dhawan, Kohli, Rohit drop in ODIs

    "It's a good experience for us. We have a talented side that will go upward as we play more. We have to show more intent and enjoy ourselves a bit more. We'll be happy if we can do that," concluded Chaiwai.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2022, 1:30 PM IST
