Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan clinches maiden T20I win over India since 2016; netizens shocked

    India succumbed to a 13-run loss to Pakistan in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 on Friday. It was India's first tournament defeat, while it was Pakistan's maiden T20I win over the side since 2016, as netizens were left stunned.

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan clinches maiden T20I win over India since 2016; netizens shocked-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 5:32 PM IST

    Indian batters botched poorly in a brief chase, as Pakistan documented its maiden win over the arch-rivals in six years with a 13-run conquest in the 2022 Women's Asia Cup at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday. India, the most challenging team in Asia, put on a poor batting show to get skittled for 124 in 19.4 overs after Pakistan posted a middling 137/6. Pakistan scripted a striking turnabout less than 24 hours following its astonishing upset over Thailand. At 65/5, India was in trouble, with most of its batters, including star player Smriti Mandhana (17 off 19), throwing their wickets away.

    Before this tie, India enjoyed a comfortable 10-2 record over Pakistan, whose previous victory over the arch-rivals was back during the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup in New Delhi. Pooja Vastrakar was run out after risking a run off a misfield, while Dayalan Hemalatha (20 off 22) let her team down after failing to capitalise on a good start.

    ALSO READ: Zaheer Khan turns 44 - A look at his 5 lesser-known facts

    Questions were raised over skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's fitness, coming into bat at number seven before parting cheaply. "I think we were trying to give other batters a chance in the middle. That cost us today. It was a chasable target. We could not rotate the strike in the middle overs," she quoted after the contest.

    With India requiring 61 off the final six overs, Pakistan was the favourites to pull off an unpredictable win. Richa Ghosh (26 off 13) was taken off the field in Pakistan's innings after suffering a heat stroke. However, she brought India back into it with three sixes against the spinners before getting caught in the deep in the 19th over. Her ouster virtually ended India's expectancies.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bumrah is injured, but it's an opportunity for somebody else' - Shastri

    Earlier, Pakistan, surprised by Thailand on Thursday, put in an improved batting show against the Indians but still seemed below par. Nida Dar (unbeaten 56 off 37) and skipper Bismah Maroof (32 off 35) shared a vital 76-run partnership off 58 deliveries to give the innings a much-needed move.

    Dar was the pick of the Pakistani batters, using her paws pleasingly, particularly against the spinners, to get the big shots. Off-spinner Deepti Sharma (3/27) stood out among India's bowlers with the best figures, not afraid to give some curl to the ball, helping her dupe Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali (17), resulting in getting stumped.

    ALSO WATCH: IND VS SA 2022-23, LUCKNOW ODI: 'LOVE SPENDING TIME AT THE WICKET' - SANJU SAMSON

    Omaima Sohil fell a couple of balls later, as she was trapped leg-before while endeavouring a sweep. Bismah was lucky on eight, with the umpire turning down Rajeshwari Gayakwad's appeal in an apparent lbw dismissal. Pakistan reached 61/3 in 10 overs. Dar then gave the innings some swiftness, stepping out to smash Hemalatha for a four and straight six in a 15-run over. The Indian fielding was found wanting more than an instance, with substitute Shafali Verma missing an easy stumping chance.  
    Brief Scores: Pakistan 137/6 in 20 overs (Nidar Dar 56*, Bismah Maroof 32; Deepti Sharma 3/27) defeated India 124 in 19/4 overs (Richa Ghosh 26; Nida 2/32) by 13 runs.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2022, 5:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Sanju Samson heroics in vain as South Africa draws first blood against India, Twitter responds-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: Samson's heroics in vain as South Africa draws first blood, Twitter responds

    Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam recall an old India-Pakistan rivalry from Kartapur-ayh

    Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam recall old India-Pakistan rivalry days at Kartapur

    Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni to play tennis? Fans thrilled by their new picture together-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni to play tennis? Fans thrilled by their new picture together

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi debut as India opts to field against South Africa-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: Gaikwad, Bishnoi debut as India opts to field

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Recent Stories

    Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs; IMD issues yellow alert for next two days - adt

    Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs; IMD issues yellow alert for next two days

    football Remove 'robot' Erling Haaland from Premier League, demand Manchester City's rival fans snt

    Remove 'robot' Erling Haaland from Premier League, demand Manchester City's rival fans

    NASA's new space tech can charge electric cars in just five minutes: All you need to know AJR

    NASA's new space tech can charge electric cars in just five minutes: All you need to know

    pro-wrestling WWE reshuffles on-screen broadcast personnel; check out new teams for RAW, SmackDown and NXT-ayh

    WWE reshuffles on-screen broadcast personnel; check out new teams for RAW, SmackDown and NXT

    Hero Vida V1 electric scooter launched at Rs 1 45 lakh upto 165 km range 80kmph top speed other details gcw

    Hero Vida V1 electric scooter launched at Rs 1.45 lakh; Upto 165 km range, 80kmph top speed, other details

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Love spending time at the wicket - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Love spending time at the wicket' - Sanju Samson

    Video Icon
    Air Force Day 2022 IAF at 90 Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    IAF@90: Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon