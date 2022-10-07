Zaheer Khan turns 44: A look at his 5 lesser-known facts

Zaheer Khan is one of the legendary pacers of India. On Friday, he is celebrating his 44th birthday. Meanwhile, we look at his five facts which are not known to all.

When it comes to some of the finest Indian pacers, Zaheer Khan is one of the names that has to come to mind. Known for his sheer pace and occasional swing, he terrorised some of the legendary batters of his time and was also one of the most feared pacers during his playing days. While he is now retired, he is passing his valuable experience to the youngsters, mainly working for record five-time former Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Mumbai Indians (MI). Meanwhile, he is celebrating his 44th birthday on Friday. On the same note, we look at his five lesser-known facts.

Mechanical Engineering to cricket

Zaheer was quite good in terms of his academic qualifications. He enrolled himself on a Mechanical Engineering Degree College for a bright career. However, after his father witnessed the talent he possessed in cricket, he and his coach Sudhir Naik advised him to focus on the sport.

Feared flying

Zaheer had an innocent fear of flying and was scared of travelling in planes. When he was having his maiden flight to Madhya Pradesh, he asked his coach Vidhyadhar Paradkar to accompany him.

Idols

Zaheer had quite a few idols in his life. While he was an avid fan of legendary former Indian Master Blaster and his former teammate Sachin Tendulkar, he idolised legendary former Pakistan all-rounder Wasim Akram. Outside of cricket, tennis great Roger Federer has been an inspiration for him.

Businessman

Outside cricket, Zaheer has some business ventures too. He owns ProSport Fitness & Services, Mumbai's rehabilitation and training centre. He also has his fashion brand 'Sher Singh', while he owns a restaurant in Pune 'ZK', run by his younger brother Anees.

