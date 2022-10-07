Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bumrah is injured, but it's an opportunity for somebody else' - Shastri

    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

    India has suffered a setback for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, as Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out with an injury. However, Ravi Shastri feels it is an opportunity for someone else to rise and emerge as the champion for the side.

    It is a severe setback for Team India, as it would be without the services of its ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah during the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, which starts on October 16. He has been ruled out with a stress fracture, while his replacement is yet to be announced, likely to be either seamer Deepak Chahar or Mohammed Shami. In the meantime, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri feels that although it is unfortunate for Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to miss out due to injuries, the Indian side has enough talent depth to unearth a new champion.

    During a cricket function in Chennai on Thursday evening, Shastri stated, "[It's] unfortunate. There's so much cricket being played, and people get injured. He is injured, but it's an opportunity for somebody else. There is nothing you can do with injury. I think we have got enough strength, and we have a good team."

    "I have always believed if you make it to the semi-finals, it could be anyone's tournament. The endeavour would be to start well, get to the semis, and then have enough strength to win the [T20 World] Cup, for all you know. Bumrah not being there, Jadeja not being there - it hampers the side - but it's an opportunity to unearth a new champion," added Shastri, reports ESPNCricinfo.

    As per reports, Shami is the front-runner to replace Bumrah in the Indian side. Shastri asserted this by saying, "Precisely, his experience. India has been there a lot in the last six years, and he has been an integral part of all those tours. So, that experience counts."

