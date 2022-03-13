IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans unveil blue-coloured jersey; fans give their rating

One of Indian Premier League's newest additions Gujarat Titans have revealed their new jersey for the upcoming season of the showpiece tournament.

One of the new franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Gujarat Titans, unveiled their official team jersey for their debut season on Sunday. The Ahmedabad-based team revealed their kit in a special event held in the city, attended by captain Hardik Pandya and coach Ashish Nehra. The team, purchased by the CVC Group for Rs 5625 crores, is the latest to have a blue-coloured kit.

Following the official launch, fans took to Twitter to rate the jersey. While those impressed gave the kit an 8/10, the unimpressed ones called out the Gujarat Titans for choosing the colour blue.

Before the IPL 2022 mega auction, the team picked all-rounder Hardik Pandya for Rs. 15 crores and made him their skipper. This will be the first time Pandya will play for a franchise other than Mumbai Indians, having spent seven seasons playing for the Rohit Sharma-led side. The all-rounder has helped the Mumbai-based team clinch four trophies in the showpiece tournament.

Gujarat Titans have also acquired the services of Aghanistan's star leg-spinner Rashid Khan for Rs. 15 crores, while they bought Indian batter Shubman Gill for Rs. 8 crores.

They assembled an exciting pace-bowling attack in the auction by signing Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami for Rs. 10 crore and Rs. 6.25 crore, respectively. The Pandya-led team purchased Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, and Alzarri Joseph.

The franchise was hit by a big blow going into the season as explosive English opener Jason Roy withdrew from the competition due to bio-bubble fatigue. Afghanistan's wicket-keeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz has replaced him in the squad.

The Titans will open their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on March 28. Both teams will play their first-ever game in the IPL.