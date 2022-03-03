IPL 2022: Maharashtra government allows 25% capacity crowd at venues

The IPL 2022 starts on March 26. The matches will be played in Mumbai and Pune. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Government has allowed a 25% capacity crowd at the venues.

Indian cricket will be gripped in Twenty20 (T20) fever from March 26 when the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway. The matches will be held in Mumbai and Pune across four venues, as the travel has been restricted, keeping the COVID situation in mind. However, fans will not entirely be deprived of action at the venues.

The Maharashtra government has decided that about 25% of the capacity crowd will be allowed at the grounds. However, only fully vaccinated people would be allowed to enter the venues. After witnessing the daily number of cases taking a decline in the past few days, the decision was taken.

The Maharashtra government met with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials conducted a meeting on the same. State government ministers Aaditya Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, along with Vijay Patil (MCA chief) and Ajinkya Naik and Abhay Hadap (council members), along with Jagdish Achrekar (treasurer), attended the meeting, reports ESPNCricinfo.

Later, Thackery said in a tweet, "To ensure the smooth flow of the @IPL, Minister @mieknathshinde ji and I conducted a joint meeting of IPL, @BCCI with officers of Police and Municipal Corporations of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai. For Pune, the meeting will be held soon, proposed to be chaired by DCM sir to ensure that the tournament is successfully carried out in all our city venues."

The players would conduct the practice sessions in MCA ground (Bandra Kurla Complex), MCA ground (Thane), Dr DY Patil University ground (Nerul), Cricket Club of India (CCI) and Reliance Corporate Park (Ghansoli). Players would begin their arrival to the city from March 8, while they will have to undergo RT-PCR tests 48 hours before their arrival. A three-five day quarantine will also be required before entering the bubble.

During isolation, three in-room RT-PCR will be conducted (Day 1, 3 and 5). During a three-day quarantine, there will be daily testing, and only upon a negative report in the three tests will the player be allowed to enter the team bubble. Besides the players, personnel associated with the teams would also undergo similar tests. The teams would be placed across ten hotels in Mumbai and a couple in Pune. The teams will be reaching the venues through a designated 'green corridor' and travel via Eastern Freeway or Thane to enter Navi Mumbai.