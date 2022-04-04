Who will challenge Reigns after WrestleMania 38 Undisputed WWE Universal Championship win?

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, who will be in line to challenge him next?

World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE's) WrestleMania 38 is dusted. Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in Sunday's main event to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. As Reigns nears his 600-day reign as the Universal Champion, fans wonder who would be next in line to challenge him?

As per Cageside Seats, former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is likely to be in line to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. "Based on the cards for post-WrestleMania live events, Drew McIntyre is next in line for new Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns," read the report.

McIntyre feuded with Happy Corbin and the latter's partner Madcap Moss recently, besides wrestling the former at WrestleMania 38. It was an easy win for the Scottish Psychopath, while he became the first WWE superstar to kick out of Corbin's deadly finishing manoeuver, 'End of Days'. As a result, fans applauded this, and WWE will likely give him a massive push in the coming days.

Notably, McIntyre has some unfinished business against Reigns. The two last clashed during the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV), when McIntyre was the WWE Champion and Reigns dominated as the Universal Champion. The latter stole a win after interference from his cousin Jey Uso. Since then, fans have been craving a proper match between the two and a fitting ending, as McIntyre is one of the big names tipped to end Reigns' record-breaking streak as the champion.