Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who will challenge Reigns after WrestleMania 38 Undisputed WWE Universal Championship win?

    Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, who will be in line to challenge him next?

    Who will challenge Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 38 Undisputed WWE Universal Championship win?-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Stamford, First Published Apr 4, 2022, 2:50 PM IST

    World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE's) WrestleMania 38 is dusted. Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in Sunday's main event to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. As Reigns nears his 600-day reign as the Universal Champion, fans wonder who would be next in line to challenge him?

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

    As per Cageside Seats, former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is likely to be in line to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. "Based on the cards for post-WrestleMania live events, Drew McIntyre is next in line for new Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns," read the report.

    ALSO READ: Shocking returns, surprise wins - Top 10 jaw-dropping moments of WWE WrestleMania 38

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

    McIntyre feuded with Happy Corbin and the latter's partner Madcap Moss recently, besides wrestling the former at WrestleMania 38. It was an easy win for the Scottish Psychopath, while he became the first WWE superstar to kick out of Corbin's deadly finishing manoeuver, 'End of Days'. As a result, fans applauded this, and WWE will likely give him a massive push in the coming days.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

    Notably, McIntyre has some unfinished business against Reigns. The two last clashed during the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV), when McIntyre was the WWE Champion and Reigns dominated as the Universal Champion. The latter stole a win after interference from his cousin Jey Uso. Since then, fans have been craving a proper match between the two and a fitting ending, as McIntyre is one of the big names tipped to end Reigns' record-breaking streak as the champion.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2022, 2:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG hyderabad-lucknow Match Prediction team analysis players to watch pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG, Match Prediction: Hyderabad eyes comeback win over confident Lucknow

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS: Clueless Chennai Super Kings suffers 3rd opening defeat against Punjab Kings; social media disappointed-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS: Clueless Chennai suffers 3rd opening defeat; social media disappointed

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022 final, AUSW vs ENGW: Australia wins its 7th title after England rout; Twitter surprised-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022 final: Australia wins its 7th title after England rout; Twitter surprised

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS Match Preview/Prediction Team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS, Match Prediction: Desperate Chennai eyes Punjab rout

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs DC: Shubman Gill-Lockie Ferguson show gives Gujarat Titans 2nd season win over Delhi Capitals; Twitter exuberated-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs DC: Gill-Ferguson show gives Gujarat 2nd season win; Twitter exuberated

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp developing new update to put restriction on forwarding messages gcw

    WhatsApp developing new update to put restriction on forwarding messages

    KCET 2022: Registration to start from April 5, all you need to know - adt

    KCET 2022: Registration to start from April 5, all you need to know

    Apple to release foldable gadget with 9 inch screen Here s what we know gcw

    Apple to release foldable gadget with 9-inch screen? Here's what we know

    BTS boys Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, glowing skin secrets are out; know their Korean skincare routine RBA

    BTS boys Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, Jimin glowing skin secrets out; know their Korean skincare routine

    BTS poses with AR Rahman son AR Rameen at Grammys 2022 see pics drb

    BTS poses with AR Rahman, son AR Rameen at Grammys 2022; see pics

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon