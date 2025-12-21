Image Credit : Asianet News

The third week of December has been quite a rollercoaster in the cricketing world, with India’s squad selection for the T20 World Cup 2026, Australia’s Ashes retention, record-breaking performances, big-money IPL mini-auction, controversy over the abandonment of Lucknow T20I between India and South Africa, and several headline-grabbing developments across international and domestic cricket.

As the third week of December concludes, let’s take a look at the top cricket highlights of the week that dominated the headlines.