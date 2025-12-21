Australia captain Pat Cummins reflects on Adelaide’s Ashes triumph, praising his team’s resilience and relentless attack.

Australia captain Pat Cummins has admitted he is unlikely to feature in the Boxing Day Test and may not play again in the series after leading his side to a decisive Ashes triumph in Adelaide. The victory, achieved in just 11 days of cricket, ensured the urn remains in Australian hands.

Cummins, who claimed six wickets in his first match for five-and-a-half months following a back injury, said the aggressive build-up was worth the risk while the series was live. With the Ashes now secured, he indicated the team will reassess his workload. “I doubt I’ll be playing Melbourne, and then we’ll have a chat about Sydney,” he explained.

England briefly threatened a remarkable chase on the final day through Jamie Smith and Will Jacks, but Australia always had runs in reserve. Nathan Lyon’s hamstring injury added pressure, yet Mitchell Starc’s three wickets, including Jacks courtesy of a spectacular catch by Marnus Labuschagne, and Scott Boland’s closing spell sealed an 82-run win.

“It feels pretty awesome. Yeah, amazing,” Cummins said after the match. “It wasn’t easy today, but we got it done. It’s a pretty excited changing room in there.”

Australia’s relentless attack and sharp fielding stood out, with Alex Carey delivering another masterclass behind the stumps. Cummins praised the team’s ability to grind through challenges. “That’s when we’re at our best, this cricket team. It’s good old-fashioned toil a lot of the time,” he noted.

He highlighted the resilience shown when setbacks occurred, including Lyon’s injury. “Nothing ever really happens perfectly, there’s always something that gets thrown up. Over the last few years, this group has shown it can just crack on,” Cummins said. He pointed to Steve Smith seamlessly stepping in as captain earlier in the series as another example of adaptability.

On his own comeback, Cummins reflected on the effort required. “The last two months have been a bit of a grind. I gave myself every chance, but it’s all worth it when you get days like this, packed crowd and retaining the Ashes.”

The Adelaide Test was Cummins’ first competitive outing since the West Indies tour in July, following a rapid recovery from a lumbar stress issue. He took three wickets in each innings, playing a key role in Australia’s victory.

With only four days between the Adelaide finale and Boxing Day, Cummins is expected to sit out in Melbourne to manage his body. He also expressed surprise at England’s abandonment of their Bazball approach during the match, noting Australia’s ability to maintain pressure throughout.